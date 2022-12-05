Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls suing Kootenai County over late charges on property taxes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The cities of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls filed suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer Steve Matheson on Thursday over what they said was the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest associated with delinquent property taxes owed to the taxing districts in the County, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Two winter storms heading for East Idaho
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
‘Taylor Swift for hunters’: Idaho Fish and Game tag system crash sparks anger
(Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho Department of Fish and Game hunting tag sale last week led to backlash from out-of-state residents who said the slow website, high demand and system crashes were akin to the debacle created last month when Ticketmaster struggled to meet demand for tickets to Taylor Swift’s latest tour.
Lewiston Mayor Johnson Graduates From Community Health Academy
Boise, Idaho – Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with...
Idaho Begins Emergency Winter Feeding for Teton Canyon Elk Herd
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been keeping close tabs on the Teton Canyon elk herd, and in response to the herd frequenting urban areas for food, the department has decided to initiate an “emergency winter feeding operation.”. It’s not clear just how many elk are a...
Idaho Department of Labor Earns Recognition From Tableau
BOISE, ID – The Idaho Department of Labor’s research team has earned recognition for the visual way they display Idaho’s weekly unemployment claim data on Idaho’s labor market information page. The department received the recognition from Tableau, a visual analytics platform that uses data to solve problems. Labor’s charts and data were featured on Tableau’s website as an example of an interactive government data visualization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If You Hit a Deer in Idaho is it Legal to Take the Antlers?
People have entire Pinterest boards of things you can make out of antlers. A vehicle crash with a deer is a dangerous way to get close to a pair of antlers, but should it happen to you…can you legally keep them in Idaho?. There’s a running joke in our...
Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family
Why is everything so much more expensive?! Well, we know why but we don’t have to get into that. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to afford comfortably living in Idaho. Everything is more expensive, cost of living has escalated, and most of us aren’t making any more money than we were before.
Two new winter storms head this way
Huge Coho salmon caught by Lewiston man
IDAHO, USA — On Sunday, Nov. 13 a Lewiston man, Jerry Smith, caught a 30-inch Coho salmon and Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) said it is a new state record. In a press release IDFG said that Smith caught the fish on the North Fork Clearwater River, it's the first catch and release record for the Coho here in Idaho. The catch and release program has been in place since 2016 but this is the first year that the ocean run fish was added to the program. IDFG said that there's still a possibility people could catch bigger Coho's this season and set future records.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Fall 2022 Idaho Reading Indicator Results Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels
BOISE – The latest results from Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, show overall proficiency exceeding pre-pandemic levels, with especially strong improvement in kindergarten and first grade. Statewide results in the fall IRI indicate 56.7 percent of students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at...
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
A mule deer that fell into water tank rescued by Idaho Fish and Game
HAILEY, Idaho — A mule deer was rescued by Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) biologists after it fell into an abandoned water tank. The incident happened last month in the Magic Valley Region after conservation officers received a report of the deer being stuck in the 12-foot-deep tank. No...
