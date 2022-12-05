ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young entrepreneurs at Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm awarded for ingenuity

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, located just outside of Waseca, was the 2022 recipient of the Young Entrepreneur Award from the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes the work put in by the husband/wife ownership duo of Bill Bartz and Emily Kundson.

“Emily and Bill are innovative, resourceful, and imaginative business owners. They are not even 40 yet. We are so proud to have them in our community and in our Chamber,” Executive Director Ann Fitch said at the awards.

Pleasant Grove was opened in 2015 and was the culmination of eight years of work on Bartz’s end.

“I lived out here [at the location] by myself. The barn was in place; it was originally meant to be a horse barn,” Bartz said. “I always knew I wanted to do something with this place. I’ve always been a dreamer, I’ve always been an entrepreneur.”

Bartz said that, originally, he wanted to renovate the barn into a wedding venue, but Kundson, who he was dating at the time, has some experience in the wedding industry and warned him against it.

“Then she asked, ‘Have you ever heard of a pizza farm?’” Bartz said.

Knudson and Bartz went out to a pizza farm in Wisconsin, and Bartz said he knew “within 20 minutes” that was what he wanted to renovate the place into.

“I wouldn’t say we had the money to do it, but we just took it one day at a time,” Bartz said. “My motto was to let no day pass without doing something to turn this into a reality.”

Since opening, Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm has been growing slowly. While Bartz estimates that their progress was likely slower than most businesses, he said that when the COVID-19 pandemic came around, the business took off and they’ve been slowly growing from there.

As for why he thinks Pleasant Grove won the award, Bartz credits the atmosphere they’ve built over the last seven years.

“We’ve had fun, and the local community has felt that,” Bartz said. “The place is fun. The music is fun, the pizza’s fun … I think people feel that energy in this building and in this place.”

Waseca County, MN
Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982

