fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in Jonesboro carjacking, kidnapping involving grandmother

ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. The unidentified suspect was captured in DeKalb County, police said. The incident happened Thursday afternoon on North Main Street in Jonesboro. Police said 86-year-old Shirley McCurry was sitting in the passenger...
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Victim in deadly house fire had neck cut, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police identified two people found dead inside a burning home and indicated one of the victims was stabbed to death. According to an incident report, police "tentatively identified" the victims as homeowner Lola Bell Thomas and her nephew Bobby Grubbs, who also lived in the home on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say

ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shoots, kills driver who ran over brother, police say

MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow police are combing through a chaotic scene in which they arrested a suspect who shot and killed a driver who ran into his brother along Mount Zion Road. Officials said 20-year-old John Johnson III was walking along the road with his brother when a car...
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police need help identifying suspect in November vigil shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Do you recognize this person? DeKalb County Police said the unidentified man is wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed at a candlelight vigil for a victim of another shooting last month. Family and friends were holding the vigil...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Newnan hotel clerk accused of raping intoxicated hotel guest

NEWNAN, Ga. - A guest came to him for help, instead Coweta County deputies say a Newnan hotel clerk raped her. Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was charged with kidnapping and rape. Investigators in Coweta County say the victim told them that she had had too much to drink on Dec....
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident. On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store. Toni Maddox was identified as the...
LAGRANGE, GA

