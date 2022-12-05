Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro carjacking, kidnapping involving grandmother
ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. The unidentified suspect was captured in DeKalb County, police said. The incident happened Thursday afternoon on North Main Street in Jonesboro. Police said 86-year-old Shirley McCurry was sitting in the passenger...
Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
Victim in deadly house fire had neck cut, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police identified two people found dead inside a burning home and indicated one of the victims was stabbed to death. According to an incident report, police "tentatively identified" the victims as homeowner Lola Bell Thomas and her nephew Bobby Grubbs, who also lived in the home on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.
Police share photos of suspects wanted in hookah lounge shooting
The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened at Dec. 7 on Bennett Street in northwest Atlanta. One person was hurt in the shooting. Police haven't said what investigators think lead to the gunfire.
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Arrest made in deadly double shooting of two teens at southeast Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA - Police say officers have arrested the man wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting in southeast Atlanta over the summer. Darshae Barnes was charged with two counts each of murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit murder as well as a single count of possession of a firearm by a minor.
Atlanta police viewing security cameras in deadly 17th Street shooting
Atlantic Station, for the first time, is allowing the Atlanta Police Department to view all of its cameras. Police officials repeated the request to have access following a violent weekends on the private retailer’s property that led to the death of two children, 12 and 15.
Woman abducted during car theft at Jonesboro food mart
An 86-year-old woman was inside a car that was targeted by a thief, the Clayton County police say. The car theft prompted a massive search for the vehicle and the woman, who police say has been diagnosed with dementia.
Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say
ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
Person shot multiple times during fight at SE Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - One person is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station Wednesday afternoon. Officials say at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at an Exxon gas station on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard. The victim reportedly...
Elderly woman reunited with family after being kidnapped during car theft at Clayton County food mart
JONESBORO, Ga. - An 83-year-old woman with dementia has been reunited with her family after she was kidnaped during a car theft. A man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon outside a food mart in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later. Phillip McCurry...
Man shoots, kills driver who ran over brother, police say
MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow police are combing through a chaotic scene in which they arrested a suspect who shot and killed a driver who ran into his brother along Mount Zion Road. Officials said 20-year-old John Johnson III was walking along the road with his brother when a car...
Kidnapped elderly woman reunited with family
Police say a man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later.
Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
Police need help identifying suspect in November vigil shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Do you recognize this person? DeKalb County Police said the unidentified man is wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed at a candlelight vigil for a victim of another shooting last month. Family and friends were holding the vigil...
Newnan hotel clerk accused of raping intoxicated hotel guest
NEWNAN, Ga. - A guest came to him for help, instead Coweta County deputies say a Newnan hotel clerk raped her. Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was charged with kidnapping and rape. Investigators in Coweta County say the victim told them that she had had too much to drink on Dec....
LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident. On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store. Toni Maddox was identified as the...
Deputies: Man exposes himself to Paulding County Home Depot employee
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a teen at a local Home Depot. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at the Home Depot in Hiram, Georgia. According to deputies, the man recently exposed his...
