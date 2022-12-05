Due to the Thursday snowstorm the Chester Community Supper had a little smaller turnout than November’s, but the volunteers from the sponsoring group, Almanor Brokers, were ready with smiles and good cheer to welcome all that stopped in. A fine meal of meatloaf with gravy, Yukon potatoes, peas, green salad and muffins really hit the spot on a wintery evening. Massive servings of plum cobbler with whipped cream topped of the supper. Chef Carol Franchetti noted that all meals, eat-in and takeout, will be served as they were pre-covid. That is to say there will be no early delivery, everybody will be served through the same line. On a sad note, the Almanor Basin Food Pantry ‘Dinner Dance Fundraiser’ is being postponed until next spring due to the forecasted weather.

CHESTER, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO