Community Christmas Sing is Sunday at the courthouse
Just a reminder, don’t forget Soroptimist International of Quincy’s annual Community Christmas Sing at the Courthouse, this Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. There will be a myriad of talented singers, musicians, and choral groups to join in the festivities for the afternoon. Included are Shelly and Dave Johns, the Methodist Chancel Choir, the Ukulele Ladies, Jeff Kepple, James and Carolyn Shipp, Jodi Beynon, and Johnny Walker. Kendrah Fredricksen will be the Emcee. Plus, there will be many sing-along songs that the audience can enjoy. This will be Soroptimist’s 51st year bringing holiday cheer to Plumas County.
The Best Cookie in Plumas County is selected!
Six individuals had the daunting task of tasting 27 cookies and picking a winner for the Best Cookie in Plumas County. It was all part of the baking/cooking contests organized by the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation. Fair Manager John Steffanic said that the submissions were numbered from 1 to 27, and each judge rated the cookies’ taste from one to 10. The scores were totaled, and the winner was announced – 16-year-old Hailey Crump, who also just happens to be the 2022 Sweetheart of the Mountains.
Almanor Brokers serve up the Chester Community Supper
Due to the Thursday snowstorm the Chester Community Supper had a little smaller turnout than November’s, but the volunteers from the sponsoring group, Almanor Brokers, were ready with smiles and good cheer to welcome all that stopped in. A fine meal of meatloaf with gravy, Yukon potatoes, peas, green salad and muffins really hit the spot on a wintery evening. Massive servings of plum cobbler with whipped cream topped of the supper. Chef Carol Franchetti noted that all meals, eat-in and takeout, will be served as they were pre-covid. That is to say there will be no early delivery, everybody will be served through the same line. On a sad note, the Almanor Basin Food Pantry ‘Dinner Dance Fundraiser’ is being postponed until next spring due to the forecasted weather.
Real estate agent teams up with HSAR and PAWS to help homeless pets
Amber Donnelly with Century 21 is helping the dogs at High Sierra Animal Rescue (HSAR) and the cats at Plumas Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) with a holiday fundraiser. Amber donated stockings and brought them to Loyalton Elementary School where sixth-grade students decorated them for HSAR and PAWS. Students made up personalized stockings for each adoptable animal and even made extra for homeless pets who have yet to arrive.
CES fourth-graders pack care packages for troops
Chester Elementary School fourth-graders work with Gina Pixler, from Feather River Blue Start Moms, to prepare care packages to be sent to local troops. Students packed 15 boxes with toiletries, books, snacks, letters from home, and loads of candy that they collected from their Treats for Troops project in October. The students enjoyed participating in the project and they said it made them feel good to do something for the troops.
Notice Of Public Outreach Meetings
Planning and Building Services Office Conference Room. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas County Planning Department will conduct targeted public outreach meetings on December 20, 2022, at 5:00PM and December 29, 2022, at 10:00AM at 555 Main Street, Planning and Building Services Office Conference Room in order to seek public input and develop priorities on category(ies) of allowable uses and amounts, the blend of planning and implementation uses, the amount retained by Plumas County versus suballocations, and various other program components of the State Rural Allocation Regional Early Action Planning Grants of 2021 (REAP 2.0) application.
Pace and Rose
Damon Tyler Pace and JaeLynn Marie Rose, both of Portola. Richard (Dick) Castaldini passed away November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born July 25, 1936, to Marion…. November 30, 2022 Maizie Victoria Balam Chi and Daniel Martinez, both of Portola.
QHS senior named Soropti-student
Soroptimist International of Quincy named Quincy High School senior Michael Oravetz as the November Soropti-student chosen by QHS faculty for his leadership, academics, and community service. Michael is president of the QHS S-Club and initiates many of the local community service projects. He is also a member of the California...
NSAQMD offers free chimney sweep vouchers for qualifying residents in Portola area
Each year qualifying residents can receive a voucher for a free chimney sweep from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) in the City of Portola and surrounding area. Residents must live in the non-attainment area found on the NSAQMD website myairdistrict.com and have a wood stove that was manufactured after 1992 that is registered with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District.
Help sought in locating missing Quincy girl UPDATED – home safe
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Madison Tabor, 16, of Quincy. The Sheriff’s Office identified the missing teen as a runaway. Madison was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Quincy, seen wearing a dark colored shirt with a heart...
Caltrans updates Plumas delays as PG&E undergrounds power lines
As PG&E continues to underground its power lines, Plumas County is the recipient of much of that work. Caltrans provided an update on the projects underway and those that will begin soon:. Bucks Creek: Work is underway on Highway 70, east of the Butte/Plumas County Line to west of Tobin...
Supervisors approve slew of requests during Dec. 6 meeting
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors conducted the public portion of its Dec. 6 meeting in a little under an hour — quickly approving a variety of requests and hearing an update on the effort to revitalize Quincy — one of 25 communities selected nationwide to receive expert assistance in the effort.
Tridemic hits Plumas: cases of flu, RSV and COVID on the rise
Cases of flu, RSV and COVID are all on the increase across the state and nation — giving rise to the terms tripledemic and tridemic — and Plumas County is not immune. “All local hospitals are seeing an increase in RSV and the flu,” said Public Health Director Dana Loomis. In the county thus far, influenza A has been the dominant strain detected. COVID numbers are also on the increase, with one hospitalization reported.
Estate of Hamlin
TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Judith Ellen Hamlin, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Judith Ellen Hamlin, Judi Hamlin. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Pamela Ayoob in the Superior Court of...
Lassen escapee’s arrest becomes fiery rescue
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has released details of the arrest of Angelo Atencio II, who escaped from the Lassen County Jail Friday, Dec. 2, and his girlfriend, Ashley Ward, 33, in Winnemucca, Nevada. According to a statement from the HCSO, about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, deputies learned...
Where I Stand: This is what the employees want
Editor’s note: During the Nov. 29 Board of Supervisors meeting when supervisors approved an 85-15 split on employee health insurance premiums, it was mentioned that about 200 employees (who are part of two separate unions) didn’t accept the offer. At least one board member said he didn’t know why. When Plumas News posted an article about the agenda item, county employees took issue with the board pleading ignorance. During today’s board meeting, Dec. 6, county employee Ava Hagwood read a statement clarifying the issue. Her remarks are reprinted here.
Refuse collection fees to increase in Portola in 2023
After much discussion at a recent special meeting of city council, a rate increase of 14.31 percent was approved for waste management services, effective Jan. 1, 2023. This rate increase will affect residents and businesses in the city of Portola. The rate increase is in line with the revised and...
Open seat on the Seneca Healthcare District board
Believe it or not the Dec. 1 meeting was a fairly low-key event. Why you may ask? Well, until the official count on Plumas County Measure B is certified, there is very little for the district to do or discuss regarding the new hospital plan. As soon as that happens, there will probably be a drastic change in the board discussions.
Lassen Crime Stoppers offer reward in finding jail escapee UPDATE
UPDATE: The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office reports that Angelo Atencio and Ashly Ward were taken into custody in Humboldt County Nevada overnight. Additional information will be provided later today. Lassen County’s Crime Stoppers released the following information regarding a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Lassen...
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF A HEARING TO AMEND THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADDING A CHAPTER TO TITLE 6. An addition to Title 6 of The Plumas County Code of Ordinances pursuant to California Senate Bill 1383. This Ordinance will create monetary penalties for large scale commercial food generators (ie: grocery stores not restaurants) not in compliance with Senate Bill 1386. This Ordinance creates an “educational period” lasting from ratification to January 1, 2024, giving affected businesses time to come into compliance with Senate Bill 1383 regulations before monetary penalties are enforced.
