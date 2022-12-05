Read full article on original website
Caucus Set to Fill County Council Post
Clinton County Republican Chairman Jim Moyer says he has received word from the Clinton County Clerk that a vacancy exists in an elective office. Jacob Myers has resigned as County Councilman District 2 effective December 31. A caucus will be held on Wednesday, December 28, at 4 p.m. to fill...
Summit Focuses on Maternal Health Amid Increase in Infant Mortality Rate
Indiana’s infant mortality rate rose slightly in 2021 primarily due to an increase among Hispanic infants, while the rate for non-Hispanic white infants improved slightly and the rate for non-Hispanic Black infants remained unchanged, the Indiana Department of Health announced today. The statewide 2021 infant mortality rate rose to...
FPD Arrest Three for Criminal Activity
A Frankfort Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on an improperly displayed license plate. A subsequent free air exterior sniff by an FPD K9 resulted in the following arrest of a Frankfort man. Arrested was 50-year-old Stephen Craig Weber and he was charged with the following: Count 1: Possession...
