Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati announces newest council member taking over Greg Landsman's seat
CINCINNATI — An opening on Cincinnati City Council has been filled. Congressman-elect Greg Landsman is headed to Washington after flipping Ohio's 1st Congressional District in last month's election in a race against incumbent Steve Chabot. After his victory, Landsman appointed Councilman Reggie Harris to make the decision on who...
One of These Candidates Will Become the Next Cincinnati City Council Member
Eleven people are under consideration for the seat that Greg Landsman will vacate.
WLWT 5
'I'm furious about this': Mayor plans to seek action against Hartwell apartment complex for recurring issues
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati could be inching closer to legal action against a Hartwell apartment complex. Mayor Aftab Pureval, just back from an overseas trip, indicated as much during an interview at city hall Thursday afternoon. The lack of running water for a few days and a...
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
wvxu.org
The Cincinnati Enquirer prepares to move to a new office location
The Cincinnati Enquirer newsroom is empty. Reporters and editors moved from the 19th floor of 312 Elm Street last week to the 18th floor in preparation for a move to a new office a block away. Planning started months ago as the 30-year lease expires in the office tower overlooking...
WLWT 5
City council listens to concerns from tenants at Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI — The water is flowing from the taps once again at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments in Hartwell. But the crisis of the past few days has resulted in a flood of complaints about living conditions there. After describing those living conditions to city lawmakers this afternoon, we...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati leaders to honor restaurateur Jeff Ruby with street naming ceremony
CINCINNATI — Councilmember Greg Landsman and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney will honor luxury dining restaurateur Jeff Ruby with a street naming ceremony. Ruby will be recognized for his contributions and dedication to the community through decades of influence on Greater Cincinnati's restaurant scene and his philanthropic efforts. The ceremony...
WLWT 5
'Everything I have, you gave me, Cincinnati': Jeff Ruby thanks city for street dedication
CINCINNATI — The restaurant industry is tough, collaborative, passionate, and all about good taste. That comes close to defining one man and his steakhouse empire, but there is no one like Jeff Ruby. "Everything I have, you gave me, Cincinnati," Ruby said. He has decades of influence in the...
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
wvxu.org
WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'
The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Walnut Hills High School teacher apologizes for resurfaced racist tweets
CINCINNATI — A controversy is brewing regarding some old social media posts by a Walnut Hills High School math teacher. The posts are laced with racist and homophobic language. The original tweets are from about 10 years ago when the teacher was a teenager, but many parents and students...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 9-11
CINCINNATI — The weekend is finally here and there's plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list below. Santacon is back in 2022. More than 10,000 Santas are expected to take over downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, Mt. Adams and Covington, Kentucky, on Dec. 10. The 12-hour event —...
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
WLWT 5
Xavier, UC pantries prepare for Crosstown Foodout
CINCINNATI — It's rivalry weekend for fans of college hoops in Cincinnati. The men and women of the Xavier University and University of Cincinnati basketball teams face each other in a storied competition with bragging rights to last all year long. On Friday night, the Musketeer women's basketball team...
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
Students hold walkout after CPS teacher's racist, homophobic posts resurface
Both Thornberry and the district said they hope that students and adults will use this incident as a learning opportunity as proof that our digital footprint can impact us long after posts are made.
WKRC
Attack-ready: Protectors of local power grid say they are vigilant and prepared
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement is scratching its head, knowing an attack on a power substation in North Carolina was a deliberate act but not knowing a motive. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire on part of the Duke Energy power grid.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses
NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
linknky.com
Prysmian Group unveils renovated North American headquarters in Highland Heights
One of the largest employers of Northern Kentucky has unveiled a $7.2 million renovation to their North American headquarters in Highland Heights. Prysmian Group, an Italian multinational cable manufacturing and design company hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at their newly renovated 80,000-square-foot office space near Northern Kentucky University’s campus.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Wedgewood Court in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wedgewood Court in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Comments / 0