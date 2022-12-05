ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Cincinnati announces newest council member taking over Greg Landsman's seat

CINCINNATI — An opening on Cincinnati City Council has been filled. Congressman-elect Greg Landsman is headed to Washington after flipping Ohio's 1st Congressional District in last month's election in a race against incumbent Steve Chabot. After his victory, Landsman appointed Councilman Reggie Harris to make the decision on who...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati leaders to honor restaurateur Jeff Ruby with street naming ceremony

CINCINNATI — Councilmember Greg Landsman and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney will honor luxury dining restaurateur Jeff Ruby with a street naming ceremony. Ruby will be recognized for his contributions and dedication to the community through decades of influence on Greater Cincinnati's restaurant scene and his philanthropic efforts. The ceremony...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'

The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 9-11

CINCINNATI — The weekend is finally here and there's plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list below. Santacon is back in 2022. More than 10,000 Santas are expected to take over downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, Mt. Adams and Covington, Kentucky, on Dec. 10. The 12-hour event —...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Xavier, UC pantries prepare for Crosstown Foodout

CINCINNATI — It's rivalry weekend for fans of college hoops in Cincinnati. The men and women of the Xavier University and University of Cincinnati basketball teams face each other in a storied competition with bragging rights to last all year long. On Friday night, the Musketeer women's basketball team...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses

NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
NORWOOD, OH
linknky.com

Prysmian Group unveils renovated North American headquarters in Highland Heights

One of the largest employers of Northern Kentucky has unveiled a $7.2 million renovation to their North American headquarters in Highland Heights. Prysmian Group, an Italian multinational cable manufacturing and design company hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at their newly renovated 80,000-square-foot office space near Northern Kentucky University’s campus.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on ﻿﻿Wedgewood Court in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wedgewood Court in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
AMELIA, OH

