The Rogersville Review

Volunteer track stars Taylor Castle and Sara Winegar sign to run for LMU

Volunteer High School track stars Taylor Castle and Sara Winegar both signed Monday to compete collegiately for the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters. A signing was held Monday in the school gym, with both girls surrounded by family, friends, teammates, and coaches Taylor Castle currently holds Volunteer’s 100 meter and 200 meter records and earned multiple All State recognitions last season. She will look to add the 400 meter to her...
HARROGATE, TN

