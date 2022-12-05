Read full article on original website
Volunteer track stars Taylor Castle and Sara Winegar sign to run for LMU
Volunteer High School track stars Taylor Castle and Sara Winegar both signed Monday to compete collegiately for the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters. A signing was held Monday in the school gym, with both girls surrounded by family, friends, teammates, and coaches Taylor Castle currently holds Volunteer’s 100 meter and 200 meter records and earned multiple All State recognitions last season. She will look to add the 400 meter to her...
Photo Gallery: Pictures from Purdue Basketball's 85-66 Win Over Hofstra
Purdue basketball improved to 9-0 on the season with a win over against Hofstra on Wednesday night. Recap some of the action with our photo gallery from Mackey Arena.
Bahamas Bowl 2022: UAB vs. Miami pick against the spread
College football bowl season is here, and now it's time to make our picks against the spread for the Bahamas Bowl between Miami (Ohio) and UAB. Miami needed to win its final two regular season games in order to become bowl eligible, and just skated by Ball State in a 1-point decision to clinch the ...
