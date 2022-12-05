Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
This rugged mouse will conquer your multicomputer setup [Review]
Your iMac, MacBook and iPad can easily share the Zagg Pro Mouse. With the press of a button, the rugged Bluetooth mouse switches between multiple computers. As a bonus, the accessory supports wireless charging. I tested it in my multicomputer office for a couple of weeks. Here’s what it’s like...
Cult of Mac
M1 MacBook Air knows how to have fun [Setups]
Some setups are no-nonsense, just the facts, ma’am — strictly utilitarian. Others are fanciful and full of toys. Today’s featured setup leans toward the latter, with its burgeoning population of Transformer figures crowding the shelf above the display and even related wall art. And there’s plenty of...
Cult of Mac
Who knew a GaN charger could look this stylish and sophisticated?
So you think you’ve got style? Well, is your GaN charger decked out in Italian leather? We didn’t think so. But now it can be, if you order the powerful and stylish VogDUO 65-watt Slim GaN Charger. SPONSORED. In a sea of white, black and gray plastic wall...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Walmart holiday deal: Get a massive 75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV for $698
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Upgrade your living room television in time for the holidays with this can't miss Walmart deal: You can get a...
CBS News
Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
Cult of Mac
These $99 earbuds translate 37 languages in real time
Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, being able to understand the local language can make your trips more enjoyable. And you don’t necessarily have to learn it, either. You can carry a bit of fluency in your pocket with an award-winning pair of Mymanu Clik S smart...
Cult of Mac
Top 10 Momax gifts for travel, WFH and Apple power users
‘Tis the season for outstanding and affordable accessories for your Apple products, and Momax is playing Santa Claus. The company offers 10 great products for travelers, work-from-home toilers and Apple power users alike. And rest assured, in addition to discounts available on Amazon for the devices, you can take another...
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
Cult of Mac
How to join the awesome password-free future and use passkeys
Managing passwords is and always has been a giant pain. It isn’t the best system, but it’s the system we’ve got. Well, not if Apple can do anything about it. Passkeys are a new system that automatically signs you in to online services using your phone’s Face ID (or Touch ID) or your computer’s password. It’s one less thing to remember; it works without fiddling around with a password manager.
Cult of Mac
Glitter band turns your Apple Watch into a Christmas ornament
“Get your bling on with the Casetify Glitter Apple Watch Band!” says Casetify in its listing for the distinctive band. And at this time of year, the festive bands — available in four fun colors — seem especially merry. But you can rock the sparkling band any...
Cult of Mac
iPad 10 drops down to its lowest price ahead of Christmas
Amazon’s latest deal drops the iPad 10’s price to a much more reasonable $399, a sweet $50 off its retail price. This is the lowest price the tablet has been available for since its launch. At $449, the new 10.9 iPad occupies an odd place in the iPad...
Cult of Mac
Corral accessories with new Mujjo tech organizers
Are your Apple accessories and cables becoming a messy hassle, especially when you travel? Mujjo, known for its vegan leather products, unveiled a new collection of eco-friendly nylon tech organizers Thursday. The Mujjo Tech Kit and Tech Case help keep your growing gaggle of tech accessories tidy and untangled, the...
Cult of Mac
Squishy physics makes JellyCar Worlds like no other driving game
It’s a car made of jelly! It’s JellyCar Worlds, which challenges players to drive a squishy vehicle through a variety of convoluted levels. The game, which hit Apple Arcade on Friday, marks the return of a classic game from the original creator. JellyCar Worlds provides a silly driving...
Cult of Mac
Google makes Chrome for Mac less of a RAM hog
Google tweaked the desktop version of Chrome so that background tabs take up less memory. The widely used browser will also use less power when a laptop’s battery is getting low. The changes are coming soon to the macOS version as well as other desktop OSs. Chrome for Mac...
Cult of Mac
App Store prices now range from 29 cents to … $10,000?!?
Apple said Tuesday the App Store is undergoing “the most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities” since its launch, allowing prices to be set as low as 29 cents and as high as $10,000. It will start offering developers 700 new price points to apply to the apps they...
The Best TVs in Every Price Range (from $200 to Baller Status)
Lying limp on the couch after a hard day is the divine comfort we crave. Do we care if that unproductive state means we’re sacrificing time spent working on housework (or, even scarier, self-improvement)? Of course not—what’s even the point of indulging, then? We deserve a three-hour marathon of watching Boy Meets World reruns, but not on our five-year-old iPhone with a cracked screen. We need to make sure we’ve got the best of the best when it comes to our “good screen”, so that only leaves us with one real choice: a smart TV.
YouTuber Builds Electric Harley-Davidson That’s Too Quiet for Its Own Good
YouTube/Rich RebuildsElectric drive is perfect when it comes to building an ideal cruiser bike.
Comments / 0