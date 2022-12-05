Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
News4Jax.com
Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
DOHA – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage. With that in mind, thoughts naturally turn...
