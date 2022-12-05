Read full article on original website
Related
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Raheem Sterling to return to England squad ahead of France clash
Update on Raheem Sterling's status after leaving England World Cup squad when his home was broken into.
England vs France combined XI
90min's combined England and France XI ahead of their World Cup quarter-final meeting.
Have England ever beaten France at the World Cup?
England's previous record against France at the World Cup.
Will Declan Rice play for England vs France?
Rumours have swirled about Declan Rice's fitness ahead of the World Cup quarter final against France.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
How Portugal players reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being benched for Switzerland win
Portugal players were keen to rally around Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped at the World Cup.
Brazil knocked out of 2022 World Cup
Brazil lose a penalty shootout against Croatia to get knocked out of 2022 World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup
Twitter reaction from Brazil's World Cup elimination against Croatia.
England handed major fitness boost ahead of World Cup quarter-final with France
Kalvin Phillips has revealed Declan Rice is back in England training ahead of their World Cup clash with France.
Sergio Aguero sends message to Lionel Messi ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Sergio Aguero hosted Lionel Messi on a Twitch stream ahead of Argentina's World Cup quarter-final against Netherlands.
Brazil come unstuck as stubborn Croatia win tactical battle in World Cup quarter-final
Brazil failed the tactical challenge set to them by Croatia in the World Cup quarter-final.
When do Chelsea play first after the World Cup?
Chelsea have got a job on their hands to rescue their season, so here is who they will be up against first to do that.
Netherlands and Argentina H2H record
A look at the prior meetings between 2022 World Cup quarter-finalists Netherlands and Argentina
France predicted lineup vs England - World Cup quarter-final
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against England.
Portugal respond to reports of Cristiano Ronaldo threatening to leave World Cup camp
The Portuguese FA have denied reports of Cristiano Ronaldo threatening to leave Qatar after being dropped.
Bukayo Saka discusses World Cup Golden Boot chances
Bukayo Saka isn't thinking about winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup.
How England plan to combat the threat of Kylian Mbappe
England assistant manager Steve Holland hints at how the Three Lions may look to stop Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash with France.
Fred 'wants to see Lionel Messi crying' at World Cup
Former Brazil striker Fred wants to see Brazil make Lionel Messi cry in Qatar.
Cristian Romero reveals World Cup warning he gave Eric Dier and Harry Kane
Cristian Romero reveals how he will treat Eric Dier and Harry Kane if Argentina meet England in the World Cup.
