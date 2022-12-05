ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

The Kang Dynasty Script Reportedly Leaked: How Kang Will Conquer The Multiverse

We will soon be seeing Jonathan Majors make his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will hit theaters in February 2023, but leaks on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty have been reportedly hinting at a potential movie spoiler. Marvel...
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman 3 Cancelled by DC Studios

Right after the release of Wonder Woman 1984 back in December 2020, Warner Bros. immediately announced that they are moving forward with a third film. However, since then, we haven't heard another major update about the project again. In addition, with DC under a new regime, some are wondering whether it is still happening at all.
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Reportedly Returning for Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff

It goes without saying that 2022 has been incredibly good to Johnny Depp and months after winning his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, we can already safely say that the Hollywood icon is gearing up for his epic return to acting and his redemption tour might be upon us.
epicstream.com

Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Suitable for Kids?

This year, the story of Pinocchio got retold by two of the industry greats: Robert Zemeckis for Disney+ and Guillermo del Toro for Netflix. Since the former already got released on Disney+ in September, fans can't help but look forward to Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion animation that will air on December 9, 2022.
epicstream.com

What Anime Is Fortnite’s Nezumi From? Chapter 4 Skin Explained

Fortnite's Chapter 4 has finally been released, which means that players will be able to face a new map, have a new realm to explore in various ways, and a new battle pass to advance! Out of all the battle pass skins in Chapter 4, what anime is Fornite’s Nezumi from?
epicstream.com

Lycoris Recoil Stage Play’s First Visual Reveals Chisato & Takina Actors

While fans still hope that a second season will come soon, the Lycoris Recoil stage play just got its first official visual that reveals Chisato and Takina’s actors in full costume. The Lycoris Recoil stage play was announced just last month, and along with its production dates, the main...
epicstream.com

Doctor Who: David Tennant Reflects on His Big Return

Many were surprised when David Tennant emerged as the Fourteenth Doctor after Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into him. As the Good Omens star returns to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, the actor reflects on his second iteration as the iconic Time Lord. It will be the second time...
epicstream.com

Shadow and Bone Season 2: New Images, Official Release Date Revealed

Netflix has officially dropped new details about the much-awaited Shadow and Bone Season 2. Aside from finally revealing its official release date, the streaming giant also gives a glimpse of the new season with its first-look images. Table of contents. After almost two years, fans will finally see the continuation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy