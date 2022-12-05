ACL Music Festival through the years from changing skyline to ticket prices
By Ricky Garcia
KXAN
4 days ago
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music fans have something to look forward to. Tickets are already on sale for the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
The festival continues to grow each year at Zilker Park. Longtime attendees of the iconic festival know that the festival is not what it used to be. The city is not the same, the artists and the price of tickets.
Just look how the skyline has changed over the years.
KXAN also pulled out old ticket stubs to show how ticket designs and prices have changed over the years.
During the festival’s early years, a 3-day pass would cost you about $65. Now tickets are up to nearly $300 for a 3-day pass. The sweet deal is still the same, dozens of artists for less than what it would cost to see them individually on the tour.
NOTE: Prices varied depending on whether tickets were purchased during presale, with VIP or “Early Bird” pricing.
Next year’s dates for both weekends are Oct. 6-8 and 13-15. The 2023 lineup is expected to drop in the springtime.
Christopher Adams contributed to this story.
