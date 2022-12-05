Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Hans Sentenced To Federal Prison
Shane Hans, age 45, of Vandalia, has been sentenced in federal court on charges he pleaded guilty to in July of this year. On July 21, the defendant admitted to committing the offenses of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm. Hans was...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Shelbyville Man Receives Seven Felony Counts For Eluding, Drug, and Battery Charges
A Shelbyville man charged with seven felony counts involving an attempted escape from police officers Tuesday night. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says police observed 50-year-old Chad Hammond driving over 21 miles per hour above the speed limit, causing damage to property, disobeying traffic signals, possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine, all while driving with his license revoked.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits
A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
advantagenews.com
Drug charges against two at trailer park
Bethalto Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together last Friday to carry out a drug warrant at the Old Oak Trailer Park resulting in charges against one person. Later in the day, police responded to the park and arrested another person on a separate drug charge. Both cases are connected to the possession of Meth.
WAND TV
Riverton man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries across Menard and Sangamon Counties
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was arrested on Monday in Riverton, Il, for their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries across multiple counties. According to the Menard County Sheriff's Office, on November 15,2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg.
wgel.com
Clinton County Murder Case Update
Murder charges against a Breese man remain on file. At a recent preliminary hearing in Clinton County Circuit Court, Judge Christopher Matoush heard testimony from two detectives and ruled there was probable cause to continue the charges against Valentin Navarro-Lopez, age 29, of Breese. He faces four counts of first...
capitolwolf.com
2 arrested on meth charges
Two Springfield residents were arrested on drug charges following an ongoing drug investigation by Sangamon County DIRT. Last Wednesday 43-year old Krissen Padgett and 32 year-old Tylour Howard were approached by police in a hotel parking lot. Padget was taken without incident on an active warrant regarding meth charges. While...
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
wmay.com
Drug Investigation Leads To Two Arrests
Two people are in custody on drug charges as the result of an investigation by Sangamon County deputies. Officers on the DIRT Team were conducting that investigation when they spotted two individuals leave a Springfield hotel in separate vehicles. Police stopped the first vehicle in the parking lot and arrested 43-year-old Krissin Padgett on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine. They also found several packages in her vehicle that had been reported stolen off the porches of Springfield homes earlier in the day… that part of the case is still under investigation.
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
wmay.com
Another Report Finds No Evidence Of On-The-Job Misconduct By Ex-Springfield Cop
A second report has found no evidence that a Springfield cop, who resigned after racist and anti-Semitic social media posts came to light, committed crimes or engaged in official misconduct in carrying out his law enforcement duties. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright asked former Peoria Police Chief Sylvester Bush...
newschannel20.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
advantagenews.com
APD investigates report of gunfire
The Alton Police Department is investigating the report of gunshots from over the weekend in the 300 block of State Street, which is near downtown. Officers responded just before 11pm last Saturday but were unable to locate the source of the gunshots although some evidence of gunfire was located in the area.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
KMOV
Wrong-way driver dies in Madison County head-on crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wood River man was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County Tuesday night. Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Alexander Maguire was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a 2017 Hyundai head-on. Maguire died on the scene from his injuries. He was 22 years old.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 27-December 3, 2022
An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North 2nd Street in Benld in reference...
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
Metro East business says it’s lost more than $150K to vehicle part thefts
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois business owner says he’s never seen a theft problem like this in his 20 years of business.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Fayette and Marion County during November. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Macon County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
