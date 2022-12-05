Two people are in custody on drug charges as the result of an investigation by Sangamon County deputies. Officers on the DIRT Team were conducting that investigation when they spotted two individuals leave a Springfield hotel in separate vehicles. Police stopped the first vehicle in the parking lot and arrested 43-year-old Krissin Padgett on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine. They also found several packages in her vehicle that had been reported stolen off the porches of Springfield homes earlier in the day… that part of the case is still under investigation.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO