A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.

FRISCO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO