Strawn Family Art Show On Now at Sangre De Cristo Art Center in Pueblo
Three generations of the Salida-based, Strawn family of fine artists, their friends and visitors gathered on Dec. 2 for a group show opening at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo. The opening reception was also family reunion, with members of the extended family arriving from Salida, Colorado Springs and Lyons, Colorado and as far away as Michigan.
It’s Time for Music — Salida Schools Music Program Announces Holiday Events
The Salida Schools music program will host two musical events this week and next in a seasonal celebration of sound. A Salida High School Concert and Jazz Band performance is set for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 in the Salida High School Auditorium. Colorado-based composer Kirk Vogel will be the guest conductor for an original composition he produced.
Chaffee County Patriots Plan Potluck and Flagwaving
The Chaffee County Patriots have planned two December events. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 9 they have a Christmas potluck in the church hall of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, located at 118 South Gunnison Avenue, Buena Vista, Colorado. Attendees are asked to bring a side, salad, or dessert and the main dish will be provided. The program is a slide show recap of 2022 Patriot events.
Salida’s Heart of The Community Christmas Drive Connects Students, Sponsors and Recipients
A student-led, service-based charity program located in Salida, Colorado. Founded in 2019 by Sophie Pressly (then a Salida High School student), Heart of the Community Christmas Drive (HCCD) is now in its fourth year of community collaboration this holiday season. In 2022 alone, they will purchase, wrap and provide gifts to 68 kids as recommended by the Boys and Girls Club and the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.
Coalition agrees to develop trails plan with conservation in mind
A coalition of local leaders in outdoor recreation has come together to develop a Chaffee County Trails System and Conservation Plan. The goal is to create a community-driven strategic plan for conserving natural resources while also providing a spectrum of sustainable, trail-based outdoor recreation experiences across all lands countywide. The...
NextFifty Initiative Awards $120,642 in Flexible Support Grants to Central Colorado Organizations
NextFifty Initiative has announced $120,642 in grants to five organizations in Central Colorado, including two operating in Chaffee County, that are working work to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. NextFifty Initiative, which funds game-changing efforts to improve and sustain the quality of life for people in...
Tree of Hope Supports Entire Chaffee Community and Time Grows Short
47-Year Tradition Sees Even Greater Need This Year. Each holiday season for nearly fifty years, the “Tree of Hope” program has helped make the holiday season a little brighter for families and individuals in need. Since 2016, High Country Bank has taken on the lead role for this countywide program that distributes over 400 gifts each year on average.
Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) Board Makeup, Diversity and Inclusivity
During the Salida City Council regular meeting on Dec. 6, four members from the housing advocacy group BETCH (Bringing Everyone Through The Crisis Of Housing) made another of their recurring appearances to address workforce housing needs. Representatives of the group also appeared this week at the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Dec. 6 Salida City Council Session Approves Agendas Ordinances and Resolutions
In a quiet session on Tuesday Dec. 6, the Salida City Council awarded contracts for professional services, followed by hearing Citizen Comments. Swift passage of multiple land use matters rounded out the meeting. City Awards Three Professional Services Contracts in Consent Agenda. Three contracts, with a not-to-exceed total of up...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
Letter to the Editor: Solutions for Workforce Housing Require Density
In working toward solutions for workforce housing, density has to be our friend. Not all density is equal, however, and not all building developments have it right. Building housing at price levels, and capacity, to cover our workforce takes a special kind of planning; planning that requires give and take. Our code allows for planned developments which can be given special allowances.
