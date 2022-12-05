This story about “All Quiet on the Western Front” composer Volker Bertelmann first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The new German-language version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” is one of the most harrowing and brutal war movies (or anti-war movies) ever made, and the music has a lot to do with that. At times, brutally sharp drum beats come out of nowhere and seem to assault the audience; other times, three enormous, foreboding chords blast in and linger, an unholy Dies Irae hanging in the air.

1 DAY AGO