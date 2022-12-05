Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Shirley Keen-Grasmick
Shirley Keen-Grasmick, 89, of Riverton passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be buried with her first husband, Walter Keen in Anthony, Florida. Shirley Audrey Watson was born on March 21, 1933 in Cotton Plant,...
wrrnetwork.com
UW’s Zero Energy Solar Home taking shape near Lander
Work is progressing on a solar-powered home in the foothills of Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains that represents the entry by a team of University of Wyoming students in an international competition to design zero-energy buildings. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, located 10 miles southwest of Lander and overlooking Red Canyon,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Found Under Cardboard Boxes Died Of Hypothermia, Excess Alcohol
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man found dead near cardboard boxes in downtown Riverton last month died from a case of hypothermia complicating acute and chronic alcohol abuse, the Fremont County Coroner reported Tuesday. Richard Lonebear, 52, of Riverton, was found lying in a parking...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton released EDGE Money for New Hospital
Riverton’s City Council Tuesday approved releasing $880,000 to the Riverton Medical District from the half-cent economic tax funds collected by the city so the project could proceed. The funding was approved by the council’s citizen committee, “Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy (EDGE), charged with recommending how the tax revenues are spent. The Riverton Medical District’s Corte McGuffey thanked the council and committee and gave a tip of the hat to the residents of the area who also contributed financially to the project. “in a community you either stay the same or get better. With the half cent tax we have gotten better and we’re excited about the future of Riverton. Addressing Mayor Richard Gard, McGuffey said we wouldn’t have been able to do it without your support. McGuffey also said “there’s more work to be done before ground can be broken on the project , but the money is now in place.”
pinedaleroundup.com
Ricketts’ latest ‘guest ranch’ request raises concerns
JACKSON – In the windy, unincorporated hunting and ranching enclave of Bondurant, south of Jackson Hole, Richard Pearson is thought to be one of the oldest residents who grew up there. Pearson doesn’t like what he’s seeing in the town he’s called home all of his 70-plus years. Some...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Dad Accused Of Breaking Newborn Twins’ Legs: ‘I Pulled Too Hard And Heard A Little Pop’
A Riverton man accused of breaking his newborn twin daughters' legs has...
cowboystatedaily.com
64-Year-Old Riverton Woman Mauled By Pit Bull On Bike Path; Owner Of Dog Gets Citation
The owner of a pit bull in Riverton has been cited after the dog brutally attacked a 64-year-old woman during a morning walk on a local bike path. At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, a tan-and-white pit bull "came up out of...
wrrnetwork.com
Skating Rink being filled: “Pray for Cold Weather”
At Tuesday’s Riverton City Council meeting, councilors were told that city crews began filling the “Tonkinfeller” skating rink at the old Tonkin Stadium in preparation for ice skating this winter. According to R Recreation, “Praying for those cold temps so ice skating at Tonkinfeller Plaza can happen this year!”
wrrnetwork.com
Sledding fatality Reported Saturday; Vehicle ran over Young Boy
On the evening of Saturday, November 26th, a Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (OJS) police officer responded to a service call in Riverton regarding the death of a young boy believed to have been accidentally run over by a vehicle while sledding on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Officers have identified the driver of the vehicle, and the tragic incident remains open and under investigation by OJS police officers and the Fremont County Coroner according to a BIA Spokesperson. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality occurred over the weekend.
