Riverton’s City Council Tuesday approved releasing $880,000 to the Riverton Medical District from the half-cent economic tax funds collected by the city so the project could proceed. The funding was approved by the council’s citizen committee, “Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy (EDGE), charged with recommending how the tax revenues are spent. The Riverton Medical District’s Corte McGuffey thanked the council and committee and gave a tip of the hat to the residents of the area who also contributed financially to the project. “in a community you either stay the same or get better. With the half cent tax we have gotten better and we’re excited about the future of Riverton. Addressing Mayor Richard Gard, McGuffey said we wouldn’t have been able to do it without your support. McGuffey also said “there’s more work to be done before ground can be broken on the project , but the money is now in place.”

RIVERTON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO