Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Who knew a GaN charger could look this stylish and sophisticated?
So you think you’ve got style? Well, is your GaN charger decked out in Italian leather? We didn’t think so. But now it can be, if you order the powerful and stylish VogDUO 65-watt Slim GaN Charger. SPONSORED. In a sea of white, black and gray plastic wall...
Cult of Mac
Corral accessories with new Mujjo tech organizers
Are your Apple accessories and cables becoming a messy hassle, especially when you travel? Mujjo, known for its vegan leather products, unveiled a new collection of eco-friendly nylon tech organizers Thursday. The Mujjo Tech Kit and Tech Case help keep your growing gaggle of tech accessories tidy and untangled, the...
Cult of Mac
Glitter band turns your Apple Watch into a Christmas ornament
“Get your bling on with the Casetify Glitter Apple Watch Band!” says Casetify in its listing for the distinctive band. And at this time of year, the festive bands — available in four fun colors — seem especially merry. But you can rock the sparkling band any...
Cult of Mac
Foldable power bank wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods anywhere you go
Satechi’s latest power bank wirelessly juices up an iPhone while also serving as an adjustable mobile stand. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand can power the handset while its showing a film or just displaying incoming messages. Plus, the 10,000 mAh battery wirelessly charges AirPods, too. Satechi Duo Wireless...
Cult of Mac
Refurbished iPad Pros cost less than $200 for the next 48 hours
Apple’s iPad Pro has been a game-changer since it arrived on the scene in 2015. Powerful and portable, these devices make a great personal upgrade or gift, and you can purchase one at a surprisingly low price. During a 48-hour window in our December Deal of the Day series, you can get a refurbished iPad Pro from 2017 for just $189.99.
Cult of Mac
This rugged mouse will conquer your multicomputer setup [Review]
Your iMac, MacBook and iPad can easily share the Zagg Pro Mouse. With the press of a button, the rugged Bluetooth mouse switches between multiple computers. As a bonus, the accessory supports wireless charging. I tested it in my multicomputer office for a couple of weeks. Here’s what it’s like...
Cult of Mac
Top 10 Momax gifts for travel, WFH and Apple power users
‘Tis the season for outstanding and affordable accessories for your Apple products, and Momax is playing Santa Claus. The company offers 10 great products for travelers, work-from-home toilers and Apple power users alike. And rest assured, in addition to discounts available on Amazon for the devices, you can take another...
ZDNet
These cheap home security cameras will give you peace of mind without breaking the bank
There are over one million home invasions in the U.S. each year, making it critical that you have some sort of protection and security device in your home. However, not everyone has the budget to spend thousands on a new home security system. That is where we come in: we keep our fingers on the pulse of the market, watching for new products and deals that can help protect your family and home.
Cult of Mac
iPad 10 drops down to its lowest price ahead of Christmas
Amazon’s latest deal drops the iPad 10’s price to a much more reasonable $399, a sweet $50 off its retail price. This is the lowest price the tablet has been available for since its launch. At $449, the new 10.9 iPad occupies an odd place in the iPad...
T3.com
5 essential pieces of equipment for people who drive a lot
These days there’s no excuse for carrying sub-par gear in your trunk, luckily Fanttik is here to supply all your daily driving and road trip essentials. Fanttik’s smart, rugged accessories are quickly gathering large numbers of fans among automobile enthusiasts, offering vital kit to ensure every driver or rider can stay safe on the road. As stylish as it is functional, the Fanttik range is hugely popular on Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, and has recently partnered with the NASCAR Racing Tea (opens in new tab)m.
Cult of Mac
These $99 earbuds translate 37 languages in real time
Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, being able to understand the local language can make your trips more enjoyable. And you don’t necessarily have to learn it, either. You can carry a bit of fluency in your pocket with an award-winning pair of Mymanu Clik S smart...
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
Cult of Mac
Google makes Chrome for Mac less of a RAM hog
Google tweaked the desktop version of Chrome so that background tabs take up less memory. The widely used browser will also use less power when a laptop’s battery is getting low. The changes are coming soon to the macOS version as well as other desktop OSs. Chrome for Mac...
Cult of Mac
How to join the awesome password-free future and use passkeys
Managing passwords is and always has been a giant pain. It isn’t the best system, but it’s the system we’ve got. Well, not if Apple can do anything about it. Passkeys are a new system that automatically signs you in to online services using your phone’s Face ID (or Touch ID) or your computer’s password. It’s one less thing to remember; it works without fiddling around with a password manager.
Cult of Mac
Tiny new drone shoots 4K HDR video
Just in time for the holidays, DJI released a tiny, more affordable version of its DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Just subtract the world “Pro” from the name. The new DJI Mini 3 weighs in at a svelte 249 grams (8.78 ounces) or less and shoots detail-rich, 4K HDR video, the company said.
The Lie of Consumer Convenience
Looking for a gift for the inquisitive people in your life? Give an Atlantic subscription this holiday season. Last week—in need of a cumbersome and voluminous grocery-store haul that certainly required a car and time I didn’t have—I shopped online. Because I can’t bear to spend any...
Cult of Mac
M1 MacBook Air knows how to have fun [Setups]
Some setups are no-nonsense, just the facts, ma’am — strictly utilitarian. Others are fanciful and full of toys. Today’s featured setup leans toward the latter, with its burgeoning population of Transformer figures crowding the shelf above the display and even related wall art. And there’s plenty of...
Cult of Mac
It’s official: 2025 iPhone must include USB-C in place of the Lightning port
The European Parliament picked December 28, 2024 as date after which iPhone and all other handsets sold in the EU must have a USB-C port. That means the iPhone 17 in 2025 will definitely not include a Lightning port. But unconfirmed reports say Apple will make the change earlier than...
fordmuscle.com
SEMA 2022: GEARWRENCH Leveled Up With Distinct Quality Hand Tools
The automotive aftermarket is chock-full of innovating companies. But for something as old as hand tools, innovation or improvement are few and minor. Quality materials and built to last, most certainly, but as the old saying goes; “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, when we stopped by the GEARWRENCH Tools booth at the 2022 SEMA Show, we were pleased to see a totally different approach to crafting quality hand tools.
Comments / 0