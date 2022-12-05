ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Capt. John Slattery went from grocer to city leader

Hearing thick Irish accents in Greenville was not uncommon in the late 19th century, as many of the textile mill workers had Irish and Scottish heritage. Capt. John Slattery was a prominent voice in Greenville but didn’t arrive as a mill worker. He was born in Kilrush, County Clare, in Ireland, on Aug. 9, 1848. He immigrated to America at the age of 17, setting up a home and taking a job with Johnson-Crews & Co. in Charleston. A few years after arriving he joined the Irish Volunteers of Charleston, one of the oldest military organizations in South Carolina and served for 10 years, earning the title of captain.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Kringle Holiday Village returns to Fluor Field

Kringle Holiday Village, a seasonal event presented by the Rotary Club of Greenville, returns to Fluor Field in downtown Greenville, beginning Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. The event kicks off with Greenville Mayor Knox White helping to “light the village” and its hours include:. Dec. 9, 5-9 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade

The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: 2022 Mauldin Christmas Parade

The Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce hosted the Mauldin Christmas parade Dec. 3. The parade started at Mauldin High School and ended at Mauldin Cultural Center. The theme was a December to Remember.
MAULDIN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Symphony’s new executive director aims to expand classical music beyond traditional boundaries

Some of Jessica Satava’s earliest musical memories are of listening to Handel’s “Messiah” while her family decorated the Christmas tree. Then there were the family road trips. Her father belonged to a classical tape-of-the-month club and he’d play the works of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and other great classical composers in the car.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Authors James Patterson, Mike Lupica to speak at Brooks Center

Best-selling authors James Patterson and Mike Lupica will speak at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts at Clemson University on Jan. 12. The event, which hosted as a collaboration between Clemson Libraries, the Brooks Center and Greenville bookstore Fiction Addition, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and serves as part of the authors’ tour to promote their new book “The House of Wolves.”
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Award-winning Riverside High School Speech & Debate to present annual holiday Radio Play

The Riverside High School Speech & Debate Team will present its annual radio play performance at 3 p.m. Dec. 10. in the Riverside High School auditorium in Greer. The production at 794 Hammett Bridge Road will feature 1940s-era skits and commercials between the acts of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The show’s performers include a group of:
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Giving Matters: Community Foundation of Greenville fosters impactful giving

Greenville has received many accolades over the years as a great place to live, work and play, and yet we know there are still members of our community who need our support. The Community Foundation of Greenville’s vision is to make the county a thriving community where everyone can reach their full potential. For the past two years, it has been my privilege to serve as board chair, working with an incredibly talented staff and board, each member of which cares deeply about the Greenville community and the role philanthropy plays in changing lives for the better.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Housing Fund making strides in affordable housing in 2022

At Greenville Housing Fund’s inaugural annual meeting Dec. 1 at Greenville One Center, the organization’s President and CEO Bryan Brown said neighborhoods are changing rapidly. Rapid gentrification and higher prices and interest rates have driven down new-home buying this year, while a tighter housing supply has made renting...

