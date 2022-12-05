Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Capt. John Slattery went from grocer to city leader
Hearing thick Irish accents in Greenville was not uncommon in the late 19th century, as many of the textile mill workers had Irish and Scottish heritage. Capt. John Slattery was a prominent voice in Greenville but didn’t arrive as a mill worker. He was born in Kilrush, County Clare, in Ireland, on Aug. 9, 1848. He immigrated to America at the age of 17, setting up a home and taking a job with Johnson-Crews & Co. in Charleston. A few years after arriving he joined the Irish Volunteers of Charleston, one of the oldest military organizations in South Carolina and served for 10 years, earning the title of captain.
greenvillejournal.com
Kringle Holiday Village returns to Fluor Field
Kringle Holiday Village, a seasonal event presented by the Rotary Club of Greenville, returns to Fluor Field in downtown Greenville, beginning Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. The event kicks off with Greenville Mayor Knox White helping to “light the village” and its hours include:. Dec. 9, 5-9 p.m.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade
The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
greenvillejournal.com
Video: 2022 Greer Christmas Parade
Watch the 2022 city of Greer Christmas Parade held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Greer.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: 2022 Mauldin Christmas Parade
The Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce hosted the Mauldin Christmas parade Dec. 3. The parade started at Mauldin High School and ended at Mauldin Cultural Center. The theme was a December to Remember.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Symphony’s new executive director aims to expand classical music beyond traditional boundaries
Some of Jessica Satava’s earliest musical memories are of listening to Handel’s “Messiah” while her family decorated the Christmas tree. Then there were the family road trips. Her father belonged to a classical tape-of-the-month club and he’d play the works of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and other great classical composers in the car.
greenvillejournal.com
Servants for Sight to host auction featuring pieces by local artists
Servants for Sight, an Upstate nonprofit with a mission to help disadvantaged people get eye care, will host an online art auction called “Do You See What Eye See?” from 7 p.m. Dec. 10 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13. The auction will contain a variety of pieces valued...
greenvillejournal.com
Authors James Patterson, Mike Lupica to speak at Brooks Center
Best-selling authors James Patterson and Mike Lupica will speak at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts at Clemson University on Jan. 12. The event, which hosted as a collaboration between Clemson Libraries, the Brooks Center and Greenville bookstore Fiction Addition, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and serves as part of the authors’ tour to promote their new book “The House of Wolves.”
greenvillejournal.com
Kshiraj Talati, J.L. Mann senior, chosen as a delegate for U.S. Senate Youth Program
J.L. Mann High School senior Kshiraj Talati was selected as a delegate to the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program, S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Dec. 8. Talati currently serves as senior class president. During his sophomore year, he started a nonprofit to facilitate large-scale online silent...
greenvillejournal.com
Award-winning Riverside High School Speech & Debate to present annual holiday Radio Play
The Riverside High School Speech & Debate Team will present its annual radio play performance at 3 p.m. Dec. 10. in the Riverside High School auditorium in Greer. The production at 794 Hammett Bridge Road will feature 1940s-era skits and commercials between the acts of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The show’s performers include a group of:
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Rezoning request for 142-unit subdivision tabled
Here’s a recap of the Dec. 8 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Tabled: Rezoning and annexation request for more than 14 acres at Milacron Drive and Greenpond Road. Council tabled an annexation and rezoning request for 14.02 acres at Milacron Drive and Greenpond Road. The applicant, Falcon...
greenvillejournal.com
Giving Matters: Community Foundation of Greenville fosters impactful giving
Greenville has received many accolades over the years as a great place to live, work and play, and yet we know there are still members of our community who need our support. The Community Foundation of Greenville’s vision is to make the county a thriving community where everyone can reach their full potential. For the past two years, it has been my privilege to serve as board chair, working with an incredibly talented staff and board, each member of which cares deeply about the Greenville community and the role philanthropy plays in changing lives for the better.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Housing Fund making strides in affordable housing in 2022
At Greenville Housing Fund’s inaugural annual meeting Dec. 1 at Greenville One Center, the organization’s President and CEO Bryan Brown said neighborhoods are changing rapidly. Rapid gentrification and higher prices and interest rates have driven down new-home buying this year, while a tighter housing supply has made renting...
Comments / 0