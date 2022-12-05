Greenville has received many accolades over the years as a great place to live, work and play, and yet we know there are still members of our community who need our support. The Community Foundation of Greenville’s vision is to make the county a thriving community where everyone can reach their full potential. For the past two years, it has been my privilege to serve as board chair, working with an incredibly talented staff and board, each member of which cares deeply about the Greenville community and the role philanthropy plays in changing lives for the better.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO