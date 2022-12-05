Woman, children robbed at gunpoint in Long Beach home invasion, police say

A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said today.

The robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, near the Traffic Circle, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.

One man entered the residence with a gun, according to authorities.

“The suspect held the adult victim at gunpoint while two additional male adult suspects ransacked the residence,” Flores said, adding that the suspects left the apartment with property.

The victims did not suffer physical injury in the ordeal, which remained under investigation, he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

