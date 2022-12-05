ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Cast of The Circle Season 5

Watch: The Circle Season 2 Winner Teases Potential Return to Show. The Circle is back—with a twist. For the first time in the reality competition show's history, all of the contestants will enter the show single—and perhaps ready to mingle. "More flirting, more catfishing, more drama, and surprises...
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Teases "Epic" Supernatural Moments & "Surprise" Romance to Come

Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Don't say, "Boo!" to the remainder of Ghosts season two. Why? Well, because Brandon Scott Jones, who stars on the CBS comedy, teased that there's a haunting good time in store for viewers in the final set of episodes. Jones, who plays Isaac, the ghost of a Revolutionary War soldier, promised E! News that "there's going to be real epic supernatural stuff that happens."
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch: "Shadow and Bone" Stars Share Best Fan Experiences. Beyond the shadow of a doubt, season two is on the way. On Dec. 8, Netflix announced the official premiere date for season two of its fantasy drama Shadow and Bone—and it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer for the sophomore season. The streamer confirmed as such in a Dec. 8 Instagram post, which included a series of images from the highly anticipated season. The caption read, "You've been good, so here's brand new photos from SHADOW AND BONE s2! MARCH 16TH."
Haunting of Hill House Creator Teases a Stephen King Classic Will Be His Next Project

Watch: The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series. Stephen King is getting the Mike Flanagan treatment. The filmmaker announced Dec. 8 that he will be adapting the work of another horror legend, King, for his next series. The show, which he envisions to run for five seasons and two stand-alone feature films, will be based on King's book series The Dark Tower. Thus far, Flanagan shared that he's written a pilot script and season outlines for the project which he called his "Holy Grail."
Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Reaction to Shania Twain's People’s Choice Awards Shout-Out

Watch: Shania Twain's UNFORGETTABLE Performance at 2022 PCAs. Man, Ryan Reynolds will never forget this moment. Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 to perform a medley of her iconic hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. During her performance of "That Don't Impress Me Much," the singer switched up her famous Brad Pitt lyric by replacing his name with Reynolds', who received The People's Icon Award that evening.
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies

Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
See Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Royal Meeting With King Charles III

Watch: Why King Charles III's Coronation Date Has Ties to Harry & Meghan. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are welcoming royalty to Wrexham. The actors, who are co-owners of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham Association Football Club, were photographed meeting with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on the pitch.
