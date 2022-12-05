Read full article on original website
Meet the Cast of The Circle Season 5
Watch: The Circle Season 2 Winner Teases Potential Return to Show. The Circle is back—with a twist. For the first time in the reality competition show's history, all of the contestants will enter the show single—and perhaps ready to mingle. "More flirting, more catfishing, more drama, and surprises...
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Teases "Epic" Supernatural Moments & "Surprise" Romance to Come
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Don't say, "Boo!" to the remainder of Ghosts season two. Why? Well, because Brandon Scott Jones, who stars on the CBS comedy, teased that there's a haunting good time in store for viewers in the final set of episodes. Jones, who plays Isaac, the ghost of a Revolutionary War soldier, promised E! News that "there's going to be real epic supernatural stuff that happens."
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date
Watch: "Shadow and Bone" Stars Share Best Fan Experiences. Beyond the shadow of a doubt, season two is on the way. On Dec. 8, Netflix announced the official premiere date for season two of its fantasy drama Shadow and Bone—and it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer for the sophomore season. The streamer confirmed as such in a Dec. 8 Instagram post, which included a series of images from the highly anticipated season. The caption read, "You've been good, so here's brand new photos from SHADOW AND BONE s2! MARCH 16TH."
Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Will Win You Over With NHL Date Night
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the crowd at Madison Square Garden, the couple were all smiles as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues in a 6-4 game.
Kathy Hilton Appears Distracted During Mariska Hargitay's Win
Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award for Drama...
Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and More Today Stars Mourn Death of Former Floor Director Mark Traub
Watch: Hoda & Jenna Bust Some Dance Moves in New Today Show Intro. The Today Show is mourning a friend and colleague. Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are paying tribute to Today's long time floor director, Mark Traub, who passed away on Dec. 6 at 64 after a battle with leukemia.
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show. Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to “Ugly” Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she...
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
Carrie Underwood Glitters in Gold With Unexpected Pantsuit at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood WINS Country Artist of 2022 at PCAs. This red carpet look has us feeling blown away. Already a queen of country music, Carrie Underwood certainly looked the part on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6. Taking home her 10th PCAs win for The Country Artist of 2022, the singer dazzled in a black and gold suit.
Haunting of Hill House Creator Teases a Stephen King Classic Will Be His Next Project
Watch: The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series. Stephen King is getting the Mike Flanagan treatment. The filmmaker announced Dec. 8 that he will be adapting the work of another horror legend, King, for his next series. The show, which he envisions to run for five seasons and two stand-alone feature films, will be based on King's book series The Dark Tower. Thus far, Flanagan shared that he's written a pilot script and season outlines for the project which he called his "Holy Grail."
Why Kim Kardashian Is Still Including Kanye West in Family Events
Kim Kardashian isn't heartless. The Kardashians star's divorce from Kanye West divorce may finally be settled, but that doesn't mean she's cutting ties with her ex. A source tells E! News that Kim...
SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Kelli Giddish's Exit—Plus, How Rollins Said Goodbye
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Mariska Hargitay is paying tribute to her longtime co-star. Following Kelli Giddish's final episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Dec. 8, the long running procedural's star shared a heartfelt message to her fellow SVU detective on Instagram.
Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Reaction to Shania Twain's People’s Choice Awards Shout-Out
Watch: Shania Twain's UNFORGETTABLE Performance at 2022 PCAs. Man, Ryan Reynolds will never forget this moment. Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 to perform a medley of her iconic hits before accepting The Music Icon Award. During her performance of "That Don't Impress Me Much," the singer switched up her famous Brad Pitt lyric by replacing his name with Reynolds', who received The People's Icon Award that evening.
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62
The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
See the RHOBH Cast Stun at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Stylish Looks
Attention, Bravoholics: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is taking over the 2022 People's Choice Awards. On Dec. 6, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a fashionable night out to attend the pop culture event of the year following a drama-filled season 12.
Emotional Ashton Kutcher Recalls When He Considered Jumping Off a Balcony to Get Twin Michael a New Heart
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Trigger warning: This article discusses suicidal ideation. Ashton Kutcher wanted to help his brother by any means necessary. Alongside twin Michael Kutcher, the That '70s Show actor opened up about both of their health scares in an emotional series premiere of...
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
See Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Royal Meeting With King Charles III
Watch: Why King Charles III's Coronation Date Has Ties to Harry & Meghan. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are welcoming royalty to Wrexham. The actors, who are co-owners of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham Association Football Club, were photographed meeting with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on the pitch.
