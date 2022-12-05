Enjoy Cookie Walk/Craft Bazaar Dec. 9

The Moline Township Activity Center will hold their annual Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar on Friday, December 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Center, located at 620 18 th Street. Enjoy shopping for holiday gifts and cookies made by members of the Center. All proceeds benefit the Moline Township Senior Activity Center.

For more information, call the Center at (309) 797-0789.

