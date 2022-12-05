Orangeburg family pleads for safe return of missing 5-year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Orangeburg County are continuing their search for a missing five-year-old, and now her family is pleading for the child’s safe return.

“Aspen is a very, very beautiful young lady,” attorney Justin Bamberg said on behalf of the family at a press conference Monday. “If you had to think about everything that’s right with the world, you can just look at her.”

Aspen Jeter has been missing from her Orangeburg home since Nov. 25.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving to conduct a welfare check. They found the child’s mother, Crystal Jumper—who had not been heard from since Nov. 1— dead of a gunshot wound .

The child was not in the home at the time.

According to Jumper’s family members, Aspen suffers from a neurological disorder that causes her to be unable to speak or move on her own.

Last week, authorities opened a search for the child’s father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter, after surveillance images from a department store parking lot in the Fayetteville, N.C. area showed a male with a child matching Aspen’s description.

Aspen Jeter and Antar Jeter via OCSO

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” OCSO Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

The sheriff said on Monday the two were spotted in Fayetteville on November 28th, and again Raleigh on November 30th.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate whether the father is considered a suspect.

Jeter is described as a 5’7″ tall Black male weighing around 190 pounds. He may be operating a blue 2015 Mazda 6 that was taken from the victim’s residence, authorities said.

“We have to make sure she is safe and that her father is safe,” Bamberg said.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at (803) 534-3550.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.