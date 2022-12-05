Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Capt. John Slattery went from grocer to city leader
Hearing thick Irish accents in Greenville was not uncommon in the late 19th century, as many of the textile mill workers had Irish and Scottish heritage. Capt. John Slattery was a prominent voice in Greenville but didn’t arrive as a mill worker. He was born in Kilrush, County Clare, in Ireland, on Aug. 9, 1848. He immigrated to America at the age of 17, setting up a home and taking a job with Johnson-Crews & Co. in Charleston. A few years after arriving he joined the Irish Volunteers of Charleston, one of the oldest military organizations in South Carolina and served for 10 years, earning the title of captain.
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s Bennett decommits from Tennessee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High’s Mazeo Bennett Jr. is back on the market after announcing he has decommitted from Tennessee. The junior receiver had made his commitment to the SEC power in October, saying he knew the moment he saw it; it was home. Flash forward two...
Westside’s Earley steps down
Earley is stepping down to become the Director of the SC High School Coaches Association, replacing longtime area head coach Shell Dula.
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
FOX Carolina
Intelligence operations specialist speaks on Brittney Griner's release
An investigation is still ongoing after three Spartanburg County schools were placed on lockdown. ‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus. Founded in 2011, the mission is to build community, foster compassion, and inspire activism at home and around the...
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
WYFF4.com
Upstate SC business recognized on 'Forbes 30 Under 30' list
GREENVILLE, S.C. — From a Clemson University college dorm room to 10,000 square feet of warehouse space in six years, Kanga Coolers is an Upstate business success story. The idea started in a class, and it was meant to solve a problem when tailgating. The team made something like a koozie, but for cases of beer.
18-wheeler overturns on roadway in Enoree
An 18- wheeler overturned on the road in Enoree on Wednesday.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces death of facility dog
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson passes away
A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
greenvillejournal.com
Authors James Patterson, Mike Lupica to speak at Brooks Center
Best-selling authors James Patterson and Mike Lupica will speak at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts at Clemson University on Jan. 12. The event, which hosted as a collaboration between Clemson Libraries, the Brooks Center and Greenville bookstore Fiction Addition, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and serves as part of the authors’ tour to promote their new book “The House of Wolves.”
walterborolive.com
Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie
Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
Former Clemson football captain passes
Steve Berlin, the defensive captain of the 1985 Clemson football team, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5 at a hospital in Anderson, S.C. He had just turned 60 on Nov. 20, 2022. Berlin was a reserve on Clemson’s (...)
abccolumbia.com
Local HBCU gets 90K grant to help recruit, train black male teachers
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University wants to get more black male teachers in the classroom, and thanks to a $90 thousand dollar grant donated to the university for their Call Me MiSTER program, they are one step closer to making it a reality. School officials say the grant will help them increase efforts to recruit and train black male teachers.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County council had a full agenda for their last meeting of the year, Tuesday night. One of the things approved was a request by the Greenville Library Board to purchase a new location for the Pelham Road branch library. Library Board leaders say...
