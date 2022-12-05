Read full article on original website
Gordon Smith to Adapt Remo Williams Series ‘The Destroyer’ for Sony Television
Remo Williams is finally coming to television. Sony Television Studios has acquired the rights to the mega-selling pulp series “The Destroyer” for development as a live-action series and has set “Better Call Saul” writer-producer Gordon Smith to write and executive produce, the company announced on Tuesday.
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Dances to No. 1 Debut on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Meanwhile, Disney+'s "Andor" continues to hold the second-place spot after its season finale
‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘Doctor Sleep’ Filmmaker Mike Flanagan
In the wake of filmmakers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s move from Netflix to Amazon, the Intrepid Pictures duo – who crafted the horror hits “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass” at Netflix – are working on a “Dark Tower” TV series adaptation, having secured the rights.
Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ Breaks Through a Netflix Wall on Most-Watched Programs List | Charts
Meanwhile, holiday programming is beginning to fill the most-viewed rankings
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Reminded That No, ‘The Hunger Games’ Wasn’t the First Female-Led Action Movie
Jennifer Lawrence invited pushback on social media today after stating in an interview between herself and Viola Davis that Katniss Everdeen was essentially the first female action hero. While the conversation with fellow actress Viola Davis covers a number of subjects, the excerpt Variety chose to excerpt was of the...
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
Was Stargirl Death Wicked? Is Lotus a Horror Show? SVU Exit Too Swift? Survivor's Best Tribal? And More Qs
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Abbott Elementary, DC’s Stargirl, The Amazing Race and Law & Order: SVU! 1 | Garrett yelling at Frank. Anthony yelling at Erin. Danny and Jamie yelling at each other. Was last week’s Blue Bloods a bit of a yell-y downer? 2 | Did Yellowstone‘s Beth put “Take away Jamie’s son” on her to-do list, or did she just altogether forget about it this week? Also, we get that Summer is the staunchest of staunch vegans, but wasn’t it awfully...
How ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Tests a ‘Profound’ Platonic Bond: ‘Can You Accommodate Change in the Person You Love?’
The creators and stars of the Netflix series weigh in on the close and complicated relationship at its center
Fox Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ Canceled After 1 Season
The series starred Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins
‘To the End’ Review: Eco-Documentary Finds Inspiration in Young Activists
Rachel Lears' follow-up to "Knock Down the House" is less focused, if no less passionate
'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Woman King' among American Film Institute's Top 10 list
The American Film Institute has released its list of Top 10 TV and film awardees.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Awards groups continue their need for speed, as the National Board of Review went full Hollywood in their selections of Best Film and Best Director for 2022. The billion-dollar blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” took Best Film and Steven Spielberg won Best Director for his heart-rending ode to his childhood in “The Fabelmans”.
‘Nope,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Avatar’ and ‘The Woman King’ Among AFI Awards’ Best Movies of the Year
The film organization named "Abbott Elementary," "The Bear" and "The White Lotus" as some of the year's best TV
‘The Whale’ Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand
This claustrophobic adaptation of a play simultaneously feels like a departure and entirely of a piece with his filmography
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Sam Mendes’ Love Letter to Cinema Lacks Focus
This reverie on movie palaces often forgets the part about actually loving film, among many other script issues
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Inks Multiyear Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television
“Mrs. America” creator, executive producer and showrunner Dahvi Waller is reuniting with Lionsgate Television Group under a new multiyear overall television deal. Under the pact, Waller will create high-end premium scripted series through her new Federal Engineering banner. Waller previously served as a writer and producer on “Mad Men” and co-executive producer on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire.”
Viola Davis on How ‘The Woman King’ Highlights the Need for More Stories About Black Women: ‘We Want Great Material’ (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: As Black artists we want material thats going to challenge our artistry and our craft, said the star
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: First Teaser Sets Matthew Rhys on a Gritty New Murder Mystery (Video)
Returning for its second season on March 6, 2023, “Perry Mason” debuted its first teaser trailer Wednesday, setting star Matthew Rhys on a gritty new murder mystery conspiracy featuring the scion of a powerful oil family. HBO’s logline for the upcoming installment is as follows: “Months after the...
