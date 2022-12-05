We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Abbott Elementary, DC’s Stargirl, The Amazing Race and Law & Order: SVU! 1 | Garrett yelling at Frank. Anthony yelling at Erin. Danny and Jamie yelling at each other. Was last week’s Blue Bloods a bit of a yell-y downer? 2 | Did Yellowstone‘s Beth put “Take away Jamie’s son” on her to-do list, or did she just altogether forget about it this week? Also, we get that Summer is the staunchest of staunch vegans, but wasn’t it awfully...

