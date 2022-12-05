ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Stargirl Death Wicked? Is Lotus a Horror Show? SVU Exit Too Swift? Survivor's Best Tribal? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Abbott Elementary, DC’s Stargirl, The Amazing Race and Law & Order: SVU! 1 | Garrett yelling at Frank. Anthony yelling at Erin. Danny and Jamie yelling at each other. Was last week’s Blue Bloods a bit of a yell-y downer? 2 | Did Yellowstone‘s Beth put “Take away Jamie’s son” on her to-do list, or did she just altogether forget about it this week? Also, we get that Summer is the staunchest of staunch vegans, but wasn’t it awfully...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review

Awards groups continue their need for speed, as the National Board of Review went full Hollywood in their selections of Best Film and Best Director for 2022. The billion-dollar blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” took Best Film and Steven Spielberg won Best Director for his heart-rending ode to his childhood in “The Fabelmans”.
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Inks Multiyear Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television

“Mrs. America” creator, executive producer and showrunner Dahvi Waller is reuniting with Lionsgate Television Group under a new multiyear overall television deal. Under the pact, Waller will create high-end premium scripted series through her new Federal Engineering banner. Waller previously served as a writer and producer on “Mad Men” and co-executive producer on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire.”
