ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star finally hits the big time by joining the prestigious Tom Cruise cake list

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dead at 62

Tina Turner has suffered another tragedy. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer’s son Ronnie died this week, his wife, Afida, announced on Instagram. He was 62. “My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad 😡,” Afida captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband. “This is a tragedy u...
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Daredevil’ star Vincent D’Onofrio weighs in on GMA3 anchor scandal

National TV news reporting show GMA3 found itself on the wrong end of the news cycle recently after it was revealed that co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were having an affair. The pair were recently pulled from the show, and now even Daredevil baddie Vincent D’Onofrio is chiming in.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ continues to break records after that ‘Wednesday’ meme

Netflix’s latest breakout success likely needs to introduction, with Wednesday continuing to make waves around the world and spinning off into various social media trends, arguably one of the most viral of those being Wednesday’s already-iconic dance scene being retooled into a TikTok dance with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” as the backdrop.
wegotthiscovered.com

The people have spoken, and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is your film of the year

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has won gold at the People’s Choice Awards, after taking home the top prize for Best Film. The Marvel sequel beat out plenty of other favorites across multiple genres from the year. Nominees who fell short of Doctor Strange 2 include Bullet Train, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy