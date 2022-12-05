ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Names 'Goblin Mode' as Word of the Year

 4 days ago

Oxford Names 'Goblin Mode' as Word of the Year

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
2022 World Cup Quarterfinal Matches Set; Morocco Captures Historic Win to Advance

"The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, and on paper the results mirrored those from yesterday. There was one blowout match and another that was decided by penalty kicks.It was an historic outing for Morocco as the team became just the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals after taking down favored Spain. The team also became the first African nation to get this deep into the bracket since 2010. The game was knotted up at zero for 120 minutes and was decided on three winning penalty kicks. Spain was unable to score even...
Stocks Rise on Wall Street, but Remain Lower for the Week

"Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses.The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.6%, to 33,812 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest gains. Apple rose 1.3% and Pfizer rose 1.6%.U.S. crude oil prices edged 0.7% higher after bouncing around earlier in the day. They hit their lowest point of the year a day earlier.Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates,...
WASHINGTON STATE
U.S. Currency Bears Signatures of Two Women for First Time in History

"For the first time in U.S. history, two women's signatures have been printed on U.S. currency. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba had their Jane Hancocks etched into the history books. "Two women on the currency for the first time is truly momentous," Malerba told the Associated Press.Malerba is also the first Native American person to serve in the role of U.S. Treasurer, and Yellen is the first woman to head up the Treasury department after being appointed by President Joe Biden last year. Previously, she was the chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and...
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island

"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
ROCHESTER, NY
In Entertainment: 'Wednesday' Surges, 'Daily Show' Guest Hosts & 'Avatar 2' Reviews

"'Wednesday' Breaks RecordsDespite the ongoing streaming wars, Netflix continues to put impressive numbers on the board. Wednesday is the latest series on the platform to gain popularity with the masses. It has become the third most popular English-language series in the platform's history just two weeks after its release. So far, the series has garnered 752.5 million viewing hours and there are still two more tracking weeks to go. Stranger Things season 4 and Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sit in the 1 and 2 spots respectively.Noah Out, Guest Hosts In.The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is gearing...
Watch 'NYC Revealed' All Weekend on Cheddar News

"New York. America’s largest city. Here is how a mostly unseen network of infrastructure systems works in unison to keep the city breathing. Click here to find out where to watch all weekend!Season 1 Episode GuideWhat NYC Does With 12,000 Tons Of Trash Produced Every DayMany things come to mind when thinking about New York, but how the city deals with its garbage is usually not one of them. Here is how the city hauls away its trash. How NYC Airports Handle More Than 3,000 Flights Per DayNew York has one of the busiest airspaces in the world Here is how New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B Merger

"The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business.The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting, with the three Democratic commissioners voting in favor and the sole Republican voting against. A fifth seat on the panel is vacant after another Republican left earlier this year.The FTC’s complaint points to Microsoft’s previous game acquisitions, especially of well-known developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax, as an example...
Same-Sex Marriage Bill Heading to Biden's Desk

"Legislation protecting same-sex marriages is heading to President Joe Biden's desk after the House gave it final approval Thursday. It's a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of those unions, and itreflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes.President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned.The bipartisan legislation, which passed 258-169 with almost...
WISCONSIN STATE
Turning Crypto Losses Into Gains

"David Kemmerer, co-founder & CEO of CoinLedger, joined Cheddar News to explain how crypto losses can be turned into tax savings. “Cryptocurrencies actually present an even better asset class for tax-loss harvesting given how the IRS deems the asset as property and not as a security,” he explained."
The Week's Top Stories: Carvana Crunch, Gamestopped, and Disney Plus Ads

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.CARVANA CASH CRUNCHThe online used car retailer is trying to avoid a crash as speculation about impending bankruptcy swirls around the company. On Wednesday, Carvana's stock plunged after Bloomberg reported its creditors had signed a pact to work together in negotiating with the business on any debt restructuring. The lenders hold about 70 percent of Carvana's debt, or about $4 billion. Carvana has been struggling of late with a...
