Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart issues warning about scammers this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holidays are here, and so are the scammers.With that in mind, the Cook County Sheriff's office wants to make sure your information is safe.In a startling statistic from the AARP, about 76 percent of U.S. consumers have experienced some type of fraud. The age group often targeted is senior citizens.Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said Tuesday that his department continues to see a steady increase in cybercrimes. But most cases often go unreported, because victims are too embarrassed to come forward."We don't even hear about all of it, and there is literally nothing to be embarrassed about," Dart told a group of seniors Tuesday. "These are craven people who have - literally, literally, there are no boundaries. There's none."Dart's advice is – don't click on links or give information to any phone numbers or emails you don't recognize.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the numbers were 6 – 13 – 33 […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago

I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street

Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Did Your Property Taxes Go Up? Here's What to Look For and What You Can Do

If you live in the Chicago area, you may have seen your property taxes go up, but what can you do about it?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas this month released a new property tax analysis as second installment bills were issued, with due dates set for the end of December. Her office noted that "homeowners and businesses will likely see higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods seeing big increases."
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4th annual 'Love and Nappyness' natural hair care drive ends this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago hip-hop artist Matt Muse is hosting the fourth annual "Love and Nappyness" hair care drive.   You can donate sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare and personal hygiene products for underprivileged communities,  through December 11.You can see the multiple drop off locations around the city. Natural hair requires special and often costly care, so this drive works to provide access to day-to-day products. items will be donated to Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on the West Side for formerly incarcerated men and women as well as Maria Shelter, an Englewood-based facility providing food, shelter, and programs to promote health, wellness and self sufficiency for women and children.  
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

