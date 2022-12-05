Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
South And West Siders Are Most Affected By HIV/AIDS. More Funding, Services Are Needed, Expert Says
CHICAGO — Black Chicagoans continue to make up the highest proportion of new HIV and AIDS cases even as overall infection rates decline, and health providers need more help tackling the barriers preventing people from seeking care, a local expert said. HIV/AIDS awareness month has been commemorated in December...
Chicago RSV cases dipping as flu, COVID, strep throat ramp up, doctors say
RSV cases are slowing down, but flu cases among children and adults are surging and COVID hospitalizations are on the rise compared to a couple weeks ago.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart issues warning about scammers this holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holidays are here, and so are the scammers.With that in mind, the Cook County Sheriff's office wants to make sure your information is safe.In a startling statistic from the AARP, about 76 percent of U.S. consumers have experienced some type of fraud. The age group often targeted is senior citizens.Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said Tuesday that his department continues to see a steady increase in cybercrimes. But most cases often go unreported, because victims are too embarrassed to come forward."We don't even hear about all of it, and there is literally nothing to be embarrassed about," Dart told a group of seniors Tuesday. "These are craven people who have - literally, literally, there are no boundaries. There's none."Dart's advice is – don't click on links or give information to any phone numbers or emails you don't recognize.
Chicago's Sheldon Heights Food Pantry fighting hunger for 44 years: 'They make sure you got enough'
The Sheldon Heights Food Pantry in the city's Roseland neighborhood has been helping feed those in need for 44 years.
blockclubchicago.org
Avondale’s New CheSa’s Bistro & Bar Serves Up Gluten-Free Cajun And Creole Fare
AVONDALE — Most chefs making a roux for a Louisiana-style gumbo use white flour as a thickening agent — but not Chesaree Rollins. Rollins, the owner of new Avondale restaurant CheSa’s Bistro & Bar, uses rice and corn flour to make a gumbo that’s just as tasty, she said.
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the numbers were 6 – 13 – 33 […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area churches gather holiday gifts for the incarcerated: 'They need to know people care about them'
CHICAGO - In a South Loop congregation’s basement, parishioners scuttled from one table to another after Sunday’s service, assembling holiday gift packets for people in jail and prison. It’s a small gesture that can make a big impact to people in prison during the holidays, members of the...
CTA bus schedule disruptions are more common on South Side routes, data shows
A lot of CTA bus riders are finding "ghost buses" and service disruptions are increasingly common, especially on the South Side.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
cwbchicago.com
Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street
Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
Dozens of South Side church parishioners hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure
Shortly after services started at New Philadelphia Baptist Church, firefighters were called to the one-and-a-half story brick building at Garfield Boulevard and State Street due to a carbon monoxide leak, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Did Your Property Taxes Go Up? Here's What to Look For and What You Can Do
If you live in the Chicago area, you may have seen your property taxes go up, but what can you do about it?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas this month released a new property tax analysis as second installment bills were issued, with due dates set for the end of December. Her office noted that "homeowners and businesses will likely see higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods seeing big increases."
Chicago residents can now get an additional $500 in stimulus payment
A new initiative that will offer you a one-time stimulus payment of $500 just in time for the holidays is available if you’re currently having financial difficulties. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 has recently been introduced by the city of Chicago. Residents of the City of Chicago who had...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
At Least 12 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Chicago Church
At least 12 people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Chicago church on Sunday morning, officials say. According to Chicago fire officials, the leak was discovered at the New Philadelphia Church in the 5400 block of South State Street on Sunday. Officials say that 12 individuals were...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
4th annual 'Love and Nappyness' natural hair care drive ends this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago hip-hop artist Matt Muse is hosting the fourth annual "Love and Nappyness" hair care drive. You can donate sealed and unused natural hair care, skincare and personal hygiene products for underprivileged communities, through December 11.You can see the multiple drop off locations around the city. Natural hair requires special and often costly care, so this drive works to provide access to day-to-day products. items will be donated to Saint Leonards Ministries, a transition home based on the West Side for formerly incarcerated men and women as well as Maria Shelter, an Englewood-based facility providing food, shelter, and programs to promote health, wellness and self sufficiency for women and children.
fox32chicago.com
Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
