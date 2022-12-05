Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday. The MPD said a woman was shot in the back and arm around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The second shooting took place at Grandview Gas and Go. Police...
WTOK-TV
27 dilapidated houses to be taken down in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has hired a demolition company to take down more dilapidated buildings that could be a safety hazard for the public. The city has experienced collapsing buildings over the past few years. A construction company bid for over $148,000 was approved to take down 27 structures. The council will finish the final paperwork with Cullum Construction by the end of next week.
WTOK-TV
Many mourn, remember late Jasper County area principal, pastor Russell Jones
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many across the Pine Belt are mourning after news that a beloved principal and pastor was involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Jasper County Wednesday. According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, the accident took place on County Road 17, about a half...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 10:26 AM on December 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was attempted through a window.
WTOK-TV
City councilwoman has questions related to the Meridian Police Department
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey raised questions about the Meridian Police Department during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lindsey had 27 questions that referenced city surveillance cameras, the recruitment of and training for new officers, the presence of gang leaders and even gun laws. Board President Dwayne Davis and Mayor Jimmie Smith asked Lindsey not to read from her list since Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young was not present at the meeting. Lindsey spoke to News 11 afterward.
WTOK-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
WDAM-TV
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WTOK-TV
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba. Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy...
WTOK-TV
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told News 11 that deputies were called about a disturbance on Jeff Davis School Road just before 11 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was immediately transported for medical care. Lauderdale County Coroner...
WTOK-TV
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
WTOK-TV
Georgia man faces several charges after assaulting Mississippi officer
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Georgia man was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, and possession of stolen property. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a stolen Ford Bronco out of Georgia traveling on I-20 and proceeded to pull the vehicle over.
WTOK-TV
DeKalb celebrates season with Christmas parade
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - DeKalb hosted its Christmas parade Tuesday night, beginning near Kemper County High School and then proceeding through town. Businesses and organizations from all over Kemper County and northern Lauderdale County spent their time showing off their floats and entertaining the locals. ”It’s an opportunity to represent...
kicks96news.com
Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake
7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
impact601.com
Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident
A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
WTOK-TV
MSU Meridian fall commencement held Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University-Meridian had its fall commencement Thursday at the Riley Center, with 124 students graduating, among them nine honors graduates and a Riley Scholar. Joining the platform party this year was Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. and IHL board member, Bruce Martin,...
WTOK-TV
Revitalization efforts ongoing in York, Alabama
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of York, Alabama, may be small but they are on an upward climb to becoming bigger and better as revitalization efforts unfold. York has a population of about 3,000 people but that’s not stopping the city council nor residents from working to draw in others to the city.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Health Center ambulance, left running, stolen in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole an ambulance Monday night. An EMT for Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, Miss., told police he transferred a patient to Regional One in Memphis, and while inside, left the vehicle running with the keys inside. The driver says when he returned to the vehicle, it was gone.
WTOK-TV
Poplar Springs Elementary shares a ‘Night of Lights’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Poplar Springs Elementary School hosted a Night of Lights Tuesday as a fundraiser for its Giving Feast. For over 30 years, students have donated and collected new toys to share with other children who are less fortunate during the holiday season. Students and teachers lined the...
WTOK-TV
Gas leak forces evacuations at Aldersgate
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A gas leak that has since been repaired forced the evacuation of some residents of Aldersgate Retirement Community Wednesday evening. According to Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett, a utility company was doing work on Cottage Lane when a gas line was hit. Crews were still...
