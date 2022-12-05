Read full article on original website
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Thomas Bach: International Olympic Committee president says Russia and Belarus sporting sanctions must remain
Sporting sanctions against Russia and Belarus must remain, says the president of the International Olympic Committee. But Thomas Bach says sport faces a "big dilemma" in ensuring athletes do not suffer as a result. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, the IOC called on sports federations to exclude athletes,...
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
