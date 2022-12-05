ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

1 dead after shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that turned fatal. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene....
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man charged in pregnant woman's fatal shooting Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman Tuesday night near 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Emmett C. Williams, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Shayla Curts, 22.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County deputies are investigating a double shooting, now believed to be a possible case of murder-suicide. It left a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a residence on Monday. The father has been identified as David Koch. His daughter is Hayden Koch.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Person missing after Overland Park apartment fire located safe

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A firefighter has minor injuries after a blaze broke out at an Overland Park apartment building early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the area of Newton Street and 93rd Street just before 1:00 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and fire shooting out of an apartment. They immediately got to work helping evacuations. Firefighters rescued four people.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

UPDATE: Woman missing, last seen at Greyhound bus stop, found safe

UPDATE: Kansas City police say LaTonya Stephenson has been found safe. ORIGINAL: Police in Kansas City are asking for help in finding a 35-year-old missing woman. Authorities said LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus Monday that was traveling from Las Vegas to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bus made an unexpected stop in Kansas City, Missouri Tuesday at 10 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy