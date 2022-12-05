Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
1 dead after shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that turned fatal. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene....
One dead in KCK Friday morning shooting
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged in pregnant woman's fatal shooting Tuesday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman Tuesday night near 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Emmett C. Williams, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Shayla Curts, 22.
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
KCK police attempting to ID three people possibly involved in deadly shooting outside nightclub
Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 outside Club Nereidas on Kansas Avenue near the Kansas, Missouri state line in the Armourdale neighborhood.
KCTV 5
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County deputies are investigating a double shooting, now believed to be a possible case of murder-suicide. It left a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a residence on Monday. The father has been identified as David Koch. His daughter is Hayden Koch.
WIBW
Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
KMBC.com
Person missing after Overland Park apartment fire located safe
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A firefighter has minor injuries after a blaze broke out at an Overland Park apartment building early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the area of Newton Street and 93rd Street just before 1:00 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and fire shooting out of an apartment. They immediately got to work helping evacuations. Firefighters rescued four people.
Kansas man wanted in connection with missing Omaha woman arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man wanted in connection with a missing woman was located and taken into custody in Belize this week. Forty-three-year-old Cari Allen was reported missing to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 20, and was last seen Nov. 19 at approximately 11 p.m.
JoCo Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault incident in De Soto
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident in De Soto. Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Woman missing, last seen at Greyhound bus stop, found safe
UPDATE: Kansas City police say LaTonya Stephenson has been found safe. ORIGINAL: Police in Kansas City are asking for help in finding a 35-year-old missing woman. Authorities said LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus Monday that was traveling from Las Vegas to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bus made an unexpected stop in Kansas City, Missouri Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate deadly shooting Friday morning
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Friday morning. The shooting happened at near Pacific Avenue and south 10th Street.
kmmo.com
RAYTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Raytown man was charged with two felonies after a traffic stop in Lafayette County on November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Keishaun Oliver. During a records check, The Officer was advised...
Flames damage rental business, apartments Thursday night in KCMO
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battled flames Thursday night from a building that houses a rental business and apartments in the city's Northeast neighborhood.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department searching for suspect who pulled gun on KCATA bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a tense moment that escalated in an instant. Now, police are asking for help to find a man who pulled a gun on a KCATA bus. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said investigators are asking for help to identify the man seen in this video from Nov. 30.
KMBC.com
Domestic violence expert discusses warning signs after suspected Douglas County murder-suicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers to what it believes to be an apparent murder-suicide. On Monday, a father and his 13-year-old daughter were found dead in a home just north of Lawrence, Kansas. The case is hard to wrap your...
KCK family asks for help after 75-year-old injured in potential hit-and-run
Donald Luttrell, Sr. was found near a Kansas City, Kansas intersection with multiple injuries. Family believes he was hit by the driver of a vehicle that didn’t stop.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
