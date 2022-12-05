ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Plus price hike hits this week, here's how to save on a subscription

By Matthew Forde
 3 days ago

Black Friday may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of savings to be made. That's why we're turning our attention towards the world of streaming – more specifically, the introduction of ads on Disney Plus and its simultaneous price rise for watching Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more without interruption.

What's worth noting is that this cost increase is only taking effect in the US... for the time being. We're expecting the UK, Canada, and others to follow suit in 2023. This means from December 8th, Disney Plus will be priced at $7.99 per month with ads or $10.99 per month without ads. This affects the annual subscriptions too with ads at $79.99 and ad-free at $109.99. It's a hefty jump, so if you're determined to keep watching some of the best original content you can find, it might be time to invest now.

By taking up an annual Disney Plus subscription by December 7th, you can save $30 for the year. This will auto-renew the following year at the new price of $109.99. It's worth thinking about if you're likely to keep subscribing.

You even have one of the best Disney Plus bundles jumping in price too, with Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and an ESPN Plus joint subscription increasing from $13.99 a month to $14.99. So again, if you want to save some cash and avoid ads for a little longer, it's worth taking out a subscription for the bundle now. Going for a completely ad-free experience across all three services will still cost you $19.99 a month.

Today's best Disney Plus deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReGSi_0jXyxeg000

Disney Plus (annual) | $109.99 $79.99 at Disney (until December 8th)
Save $30 - By getting Disney Plus before the price rise hits, you can save $30 off a 12-month subscription and continue to watch ad-free. This is a 37% saving considering the service will cost $10.99 / $109.99 from December 8th with ads.
View Deal

More of today's best streaming offers:

Looking for more ways to save on streaming services? Make sure to check out our guides on the best Apple TV Plus prices as well as the best HBO Max prices and deals on the market. Not to mention, you can also find Peacock TV costs explained and how to get a free version of the NBC streaming platform.

