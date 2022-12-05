ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ultimate Classic Rock

Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
New York Post

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande, 39, viciously mugged in NYC by 13-year-old

Ariana Grande’s big brother Frankie Grande was viciously mugged by a 13-year-old punk and another teen in Midtown Manhattan, police said Tuesday. Frankie, a social media personality and the 39-year-old brother of the popular pop singer, was walking on Eighth Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets around 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 when he was attacked in front of the Satin Dolls Gentlemen’s Club and Sports Bar, cops said. His muggers, a 13-year-old boy  and  male 17-year-old, smashed Frankie in the back of the head, cops said. Police said Grande was then robbed of his Vuitton bag, which held his iPhone, AirPods, a pair...
MANHATTAN, NY
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Page Six

Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at opening of Broadway show about his life

Neil Diamond thrilled the crowd on the opening night of “A Beautiful Noise” by singing part of “Sweet Caroline” (what else) at curtain call. After the cast wrapped their first Broadway performance on Sunday, the Brooklyn-born singer belted out his signature song from a box seat in the Broadhurst Theatre with his wife, Katie McNeil Diamond, by his side. It turned into a massive sing-along, with the entire audience getting on their feet. The musical is based on Diamond’s life and features many of his hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Coming...
KENTUCKY STATE
EW.com

Susan Sarandon loses her crown as Fox cancels country music drama Monarch after 1 season

"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is singing the blues. EW has confirmed Fox has canceled the Susan Sarandon-led musical drama Monarch after one season. Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman, the fictional matriarch of Nashville's royal family who's got fringe on her jackets and skeletons in her closet. The series was originally slated to premiere in January but, due to COVID complications, bowed in September, airing its 11th and now final episode on Tuesday.
Page Six

ABC pulls Backstreet Boys’ holiday special after Nick Carter rape allegation

ABC will no longer be airing the Backstreet Boys’ Holiday special “A Very Backstreet Holiday.” The special, which was set to air on Dec. 14, was pulled after singer Nick Carter was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during the boy band’s 2001 tour, according to Variety. Carter, along with fellow bandmates AJ McLean, Kevin Richarson, Brain Littrell and Howie Dorough, had filmed the special earlier this month in Los Angeles, filled with songs from their 10th studio album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” to celebrate the holiday season. The special was also set to feature celebrities Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle,...
NEVADA STATE

