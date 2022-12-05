Idina Menzel, Who Voices Elsa In 'Frozen,' Reads To Students At Hanover Elementary School

Idina Menzel Photo Credit: Photo by Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.

Actress Idina Menzel visited a Connecticut elementary school last week to read to the children.

Menzel, who is known for her roles on Broadway and for voicing the character Elsa in Disney's "Frozen," visited Hanover Elementary School in the New Haven County city of Meriden on Friday, Dec. 2, with her sister Cara Mentzel.

According to Assistant Principal Orlando Valentin Jr., the sisters read their new book to the students.

"They read their new book 'Loud Mouse', answered questions and of course Idina didn’t leave without singing 'Let It Go,'" Valentin Jr. said.

