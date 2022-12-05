Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

Retired Officer Noreo Gabriel Photo Credit: Facebook/Prospect Police Department

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department.

The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel.

Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3.

"Officer Gabriel was a great asset to our Department," Prospect Police said. "As a DARE Officer he helped mold many young lives. After his retirement he was the Animal Control Officer for the town of Prospect. He will be greatly missed."

Before working for the town of Prospect, Gabriel worked for the Naugatuck Police Department for more than 25 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant, police said.

"We extend our condolences to Officer Gabriel's family and thank him for his years of dedicated service as a police officer," the Naugatuck Police Department said.

