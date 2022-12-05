ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Znlrs_0jXyxS2A00
Retired Officer Noreo Gabriel Photo Credit: Facebook/Prospect Police Department

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department.

The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel.

Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3.

"Officer Gabriel was a great asset to our Department," Prospect Police said. "As a DARE Officer he helped mold many young lives. After his retirement he was the Animal Control Officer for the town of Prospect. He will be greatly missed."

Before working for the town of Prospect, Gabriel worked for the Naugatuck Police Department for more than 25 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant, police said.

"We extend our condolences to Officer Gabriel's family and thank him for his years of dedicated service as a police officer," the Naugatuck Police Department said.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Victim Of Early Morning Fatal Stabbing In Springfield: Report

Authorities have identified the victim of an early morning stabbing in a Western Massachusetts city as Duane Miller, age 49, of Springfield, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the stabbing in the 0-100 block of School Street in Springfield just after 5 a.m. on Monday, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Responding officers found Miller bleeding out and rushed him to Baystate Medical Center where he later died, according to Springfield Police.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Carmel Woman Charged With Attempting To Stab Boyfriend: Police

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with trying to stab her boyfriend after an argument took a violent turn, police said. On Friday, Dec. 2, around 11:45 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to a residence in Carmel at 31 Chauncey Rd. to a reported dispute between a couple where the female was said to be armed with a knife, according to police.
CARMEL, IN
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NECN

Ex-Boyfriend Suspected in Murder of Milford, Conn. Woman

A 40-year-old Milford woman was killed in her home while her 3- and 17-year-old children were inside Tuesday night, police said, and they have charged her former boyfriend with murder. Authorities said they believe he used an axe. Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify Farmington Avenue hit-and-run driver

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. According to police, a truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Farmington Avenue on Tuesday. The car is described as a white Nissan Titan with a black driver’s side wheel and a ladder rack […]
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy