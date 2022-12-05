MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Well, Santa isn't the only one spreading joy across the Midstate as gifts were donated by every student and teacher at Tattnall Square Academy. It was a scene out of a Christmas movie as students as young as Pre-K to 12th grade stepped up and placed their gifts under the tree--over 600 of them set to be donated to other children in Middle Georgia who need them the most. Teacher and costume organizer Deborah Stevens says its a longstanding tradition that students will remember for a lifetime.

MACON, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO