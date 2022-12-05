ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Grammy-nominated singer Jill Scott set to take the stage in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Jill Scott is set to take the stage in Macon in early 2023, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. Scott’s 20th-anniversary tour for the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1” ended prematurely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023 the tour will resume including a March 2 date at the Macon City Auditorium.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Another hotel proposed at busy Macon intersection

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Plans for a new hotel at a busy Macon intersection are expected to be approved at a Monday meeting. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to approve their plans for a hotel at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Harrison Road. The request is a part of the Commission's consent agenda, meaning approval is expected.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

VOTE: Are you concerned about the number of apartments being built in Macon?

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Another apartment complex is planned for Macon. This proposal along Thomaston Road is the latest in a string of new apartments planned for Bibb County. New apartments are being built on Riverside Drive south of Hall Road. A new complex has also been approved along Bass Road and another on Bowman Road.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

'It's the spirit of Christmas': Students and staff donate over 600 gifts to less fortunate

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Well, Santa isn't the only one spreading joy across the Midstate as gifts were donated by every student and teacher at Tattnall Square Academy. It was a scene out of a Christmas movie as students as young as Pre-K to 12th grade stepped up and placed their gifts under the tree--over 600 of them set to be donated to other children in Middle Georgia who need them the most. Teacher and costume organizer Deborah Stevens says its a longstanding tradition that students will remember for a lifetime.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Warner Robins man killed in wreck involving motorcycle

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Houston County. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road Thursday night around 10 p.m. Williams says a motorcycle and car collided as...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

New apartment complex planned for west Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Developers are planning to move forward in building a new apartment complex in west Bibb County. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are proposing the new complex along Thomaston Road between Hunter's Run and the Thomaston Road Church of Christ. The complex, to...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA

Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA

