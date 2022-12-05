Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grammy-nominated singer Jill Scott set to take the stage in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Jill Scott is set to take the stage in Macon in early 2023, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. Scott’s 20th-anniversary tour for the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1” ended prematurely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023 the tour will resume including a March 2 date at the Macon City Auditorium.
'Anything you want to do': Heart and Soul Workshops give Macon kids valuable artistic, life lessons
MACON, Ga. — This week has been a violent one for Macon-Bibb County, with two shootings that left four dead and two others hurt. The victims were all young, under the age of 25. One Macon group wants to make sure those deaths stop happening. Heart and Soul Workshops mentors school-aged kids through art.
wgxa.tv
Another hotel proposed at busy Macon intersection
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Plans for a new hotel at a busy Macon intersection are expected to be approved at a Monday meeting. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to approve their plans for a hotel at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Harrison Road. The request is a part of the Commission's consent agenda, meaning approval is expected.
wgxa.tv
Family Fun Night at the Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Department
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After nearly three years of COVID-19 precautions, Warner Robins residents came out to celebrate the City of Warner Robins' Family Fun Night. The event kicked off at 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon at the Parks and Recreation Department and featurs tons of fun for the whole family.
wgxa.tv
VOTE: Are you concerned about the number of apartments being built in Macon?
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Another apartment complex is planned for Macon. This proposal along Thomaston Road is the latest in a string of new apartments planned for Bibb County. New apartments are being built on Riverside Drive south of Hall Road. A new complex has also been approved along Bass Road and another on Bowman Road.
wgxa.tv
'It's the spirit of Christmas': Students and staff donate over 600 gifts to less fortunate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Well, Santa isn't the only one spreading joy across the Midstate as gifts were donated by every student and teacher at Tattnall Square Academy. It was a scene out of a Christmas movie as students as young as Pre-K to 12th grade stepped up and placed their gifts under the tree--over 600 of them set to be donated to other children in Middle Georgia who need them the most. Teacher and costume organizer Deborah Stevens says its a longstanding tradition that students will remember for a lifetime.
wgxa.tv
A local grandmother wants answers after a loved one's grave is disturbed multiple times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Burying a loved one is one of the hardest things many of us will ever have to do, but imagine having to visit that grave not once, twice but three separate times only to find it looking like this - or worse. WGXA spoke with one local...
wgxa.tv
Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
wgxa.tv
Father speaks out after son was attacked at Northside High School
Warner Robins, Ga(WGXA)-- Chris Clay said his son was attacked at Northside High School on Monday. Clay tells WXGA news that the fight broke out in the restroom and that it all started with one student. Clay said, "[the male student] kept messing with him and my son was repeatedly...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb offers RFP sessions to local, small business owners to create vibrant downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County's Procurement Department, Attorney's Office, and Office of Small Business Affairs offered assistance to individuals on the Rosa Parks Square Renovations Request For Proposal (RFP), who are looking to start or expand their local business. OSBA Director Charise Stephens said, “We are using the Rosa...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Warner Robins man killed in wreck involving motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Houston County. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road Thursday night around 10 p.m. Williams says a motorcycle and car collided as...
wgxa.tv
New apartment complex planned for west Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Developers are planning to move forward in building a new apartment complex in west Bibb County. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are proposing the new complex along Thomaston Road between Hunter's Run and the Thomaston Road Church of Christ. The complex, to...
Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. school leaders looking for owner of class ring found in west Macon parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A good Samaritan in Macon is trying to find the rightful owner of something they found in a west Macon parking lot. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County School District says someone found a class ring belonging to a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School in a parking lot.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
wgxa.tv
Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
wgxa.tv
Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
wgxa.tv
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
wgxa.tv
Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
Comments / 0