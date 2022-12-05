ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

4-year-old girl dies in crash at Freeman Mill Road, Randleman Road in Greensboro

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pUuH_0jXywZbY00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 4-year-old is dead after a crash at a Greensboro intersection, according to police.

At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road.

Woman in critical condition after shooting on Bohannon Park Circle, Winston-Salem police say

Police say a 42-year-old Greensboro man was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry north on Freeman Mill Road without wearing his seatbelt. His 4-year-old niece was in the backseat and was not in a child restraint seat.

A woman driving a 2016 Kia Sorento on Freeman Mill was turning onto Freeman Mill Road from Randleman Road. Her husband and their 3-year-old daughter were both in the vehicle as well. The 3-year-old was properly restrained.

Police say the driver of the Camry ran a red light and crashed into the Sorento in the intersection.

The driver of the Sorento was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry and his niece were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His niece died of her injuries.

Greensboro police released a statement urging the public to use their seatbelts and assure any children in vehicles are properly restrained.

The Greensboro Police Department would like to remind residents that all drivers and passengers, regardless of age, must be properly buckled up in vehicles. Children younger than 8 years old and who weigh less than 80 pounds must be properly secured in a child restraint or booster seat. Children younger than 5 years old and less than 40 pounds must be in the rear seat if the vehicle has an active passenger-side front air bag and a rear seat. When a child reaches age 8, regardless of weight, or 80 pounds, a correctly fitted seatbelt may be used instead of a child restraint or booster seat. For more safety tips and North Carolina restraint laws, please visit https://www.buckleupnc.org/ .

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Tips can also be submitted via the mobile P3tips app for Apple and Android phones and online at P3tips.com . All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 9

C N Smith
4d ago

I see DA s everywhere with kids in their car without seatbelts or child safety seats. We have them for a reason. Its a shame it could have been prevented. I bet the childs parents are devastated. Why is it that certain people just wont keep their kids safe? Cops also need to step it up....

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, 1 dead, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that left one man dead. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On the evening of Nov 25, police responded to North Church Street after receiving reports of a hit-and-run. Officers arrived...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
85K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy