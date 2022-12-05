Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Texans: Dak, Micah & Milestone Watch
The Dallas Cowboys host the worst team in the NFL in the Houston Texans in Week 14 from AT&T Stadium. Fresh of a 54-19 annihilation of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys look for their 10th win as they enter the final stretch of the season. This...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Texans: James Washington ‘Ready,’ Kelvin Joseph ‘Time to Be a Man’: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. ... and there are changes coming. On Friday, coach Mike McCarthy said James Washington is “ready to go,'' so it looks...
Tri-City Herald
Ronnie Stanley Appears Ready to Be Back in Lineup for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, but he appears ready to get back in the lineup for the key Week 14 matchup against the Steelers. Stanley has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. He'll be a valuable addition against...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘Having Fun’ With Seattle’s Offensive Weapons
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has turned heads this season, putting up MVP-caliber numbers en route to leading Seattle into what would be a playoff spot if the season ended today. Not only is Smith putting up MVP numbers for Seattle, but the quarterback acknowledged how much fun he is...
Tri-City Herald
Napier: ‘Positive’ Projections Led Gators QB Anthony Richardson to Go Pro
One of the 2023 NFL Draft's most fascinating case studies is going to be Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. While the deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft is over a month away, he's already cemented his status as one of this offseason's most intriguing prospects. Richardson, who declared for the...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens and Steelers, it's usually a black-and-blue affair. They are two physical teams that like to set the tone with hard hits on defense. No team has scored more than 28 points in the last eight meetings. Seven of the last nine meetings...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. Analysis: "Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same. With both offenses struggling to score points, this matchup will also be another smash-mouth affair. The Ravens need a win to stay atop the AFC North and they will make just enough plays to edge the Steelers."
Tri-City Herald
Lamar Jackson Will Not Play Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not play Lamar Jackson as they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. The AFC North quarterback has been ruled out due to a knee injury, the team announced. Jackson will leave his 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns on...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Will Have to Wait on ‘Scorched Earth’ Russell Wilson Option
It's been a frustrating season for the Denver Broncos. Plenty of people had high hopes after hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and acquiring Russell Wilson via trade. While Broncos Country didn't entirely embrace those moves, many fans liked the decisions. Furthermore, nobody expected the Broncos to hit the lows they have this season. For some people, not only has this prompted calls to replace Hackett ASAP but to move on from Wilson as well.
Tri-City Herald
Injuries Leave Defense Shorthanded
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without four key members of their defense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Mike Vrabel on Friday ruled out defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), inside linebacker David Long (hamstring), and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton (groin) and Tre Avery (concussion). Also ruled out were receivers Treylon Burks (concussion) and C.J. Board (rib).
Tri-City Herald
UNC WR Josh Downs declares for NFL Draft
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft and forgo the Holiday Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 28th. Downs' decision comes after three seasons in Chapel Hill, where he emerged as one of the most talented and decorated wideouts in all of college football.
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Rams Liam Coen Accepts College Coaching Job
The Los Angeles Rams will be on a hunt for a new play caller over the next few weeks, with offensive coordinator Liam Coen reportedly accepting the same position at the college level with the Kentucky Wildcats. The news comes just one day after Coen helped the Rams snap their...
Tri-City Herald
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Chiefs Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos' last victory over the Kansas City Chiefs was in Week 2 of the 2015 season. Peyton Manning's last year in Denver. He's in the Hall of Fame now, in case you missed it. 13 games. The Chiefs' winning streak spans seven seasons. It boggles the mind. Considering...
Tri-City Herald
Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are taking a short trip to SoFi Stadium for their scheduled Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Both teams are coming in with a disadvantage of playing last Sunday, and with a few days in between Thursday Night Football, the Raiders will have to get ready for a stingy Rams defense.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars Waive RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
After just 16 days and two games as a healthy scratch, the Darrell Henderson era in Jacksonville has come and gone, with the Jaguars waiving the veteran running back on Friday. By waiving Henderson, the Jaguars have opened up a spot on the 53-man roster and now have just three...
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Concerning WR Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wide receiver concerns on their hands, but the good news is both will be solved - hopefully. It's not just Diontae Johnson, and it's not just George Pickens. Both, however, are feeding off each other. Both are also causing issues with the fanbase when it comes to handling these concerns.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is amazingly less than a calendar month remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, and things are heating up as the temperatures outside cool down. Our NFL Week 15 picks, predictions and best bets are for the full slate of games, as there are no more byes from here on out as teams prepare for the final sprint to the finish.
Tri-City Herald
Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Tri-City Herald
2022 College Football Coaching Carousel: Biggest Movers, Openings
The coaching carousel is quickly becoming a focal point in college football. Increased player and staff mobility creates a dozen movements and opening each December as soon as the regular season concludes. While this year's scramble didn't have quite the same blockbuster moves as last year's, but there's still some...
