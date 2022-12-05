Vote for the high school girls basketball player of the week, Week 2

Once again this season, The Daily Memphian is recognizing a high school girls basketball player of the week. But we need your help.

Each Monday, we’ll post several candidates from the previous week’s games and we’re asking our readers to vote for the winner. Voting will end at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the candidates for Week 2.

Reniya Brigance, Westwood: Brigance — a junior transfer from Memphis Academy of Health Sciences — produced the highest-scoring game for any area player, boy or girl, in her team’s game against Freedom Prep on Dec. 2. She finished with 55 points, hitting 11 3-pointers, and also added seven assists and 11 steals as the Longhorns improved to 5-0 with a 101-15 victory.

Allie Carroll, Lewisburg: Carroll led the Patriots to a pair of big victories last week. The junior had a team-high 21 points in a 51-44 win over New Albany (Mississippi) on Nov. 28 and then did the honors again with 19 in a 65-63 overtime victory over Hernando on Dec. 2.

Aaliyah Converse, St. George’s: A valuable point-producer since her eighth-grade year, Converse, now a junior, turned in one of her best performances ever against St. George’s on Nov. 28. The 5-7 combo guard poured in 40 points to lead the Gryphons to a 60-57 victory.

Demi Gentry, White Station: Gentry, a 5-11 senior combo guard, scored 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter on Dec. 3, sparking the Spartans to a 67-45 victory over Brownsville Haywood.

Tyneequa Gilchrease, Fayette-Ware: A returning starter from last year’s team that advanced to the Class AAA state tournament, Gilchrease had a big game against Bolivar Central on Dec. 2. The 5-8 senior scored 32 points, to go along with five rebounds and four steals as the Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter for a 64-61 victory.

Nailah Herrera, Northpoint Christian: With standout senior Brylee Faith Cherry on a long-term injury, Herrera has assumed much of the scoring load for the Trojans. The freshman opened the week with 10 points in a 52-13 victory over KIPP on Nov. 28 before exploding for 31 in Northpoint’s 49-40 win over Trezevant on Dec. 2.

Previous winners

Week 1: Crysti’anna Whitehead, Memphis Business Academy