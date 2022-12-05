Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Commanders May Not Face WR Odell Beckham Jr. After All
DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Texans: Dak, Micah & Milestone Watch
The Dallas Cowboys host the worst team in the NFL in the Houston Texans in Week 14 from AT&T Stadium. Fresh of a 54-19 annihilation of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys look for their 10th win as they enter the final stretch of the season. This...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Texans: James Washington ‘Ready,’ Kelvin Joseph ‘Time to Be a Man’: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. ... and there are changes coming. On Friday, coach Mike McCarthy said James Washington is “ready to go,'' so it looks...
Tri-City Herald
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Chiefs Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos' last victory over the Kansas City Chiefs was in Week 2 of the 2015 season. Peyton Manning's last year in Denver. He's in the Hall of Fame now, in case you missed it. 13 games. The Chiefs' winning streak spans seven seasons. It boggles the mind. Considering...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and they'll be looking to right the ship against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. First, though, they have to decide who will and will not be playing on Empower Field. Of the 13 players who...
Sean McVay: Rams' Matthew Stafford won't need offseason surgery
Sean McVay said he doesn't anticipate Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford needed offseason surgery.
Tri-City Herald
Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. Analysis: "Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same. With both offenses struggling to score points, this matchup will also be another smash-mouth affair. The Ravens need a win to stay atop the AFC North and they will make just enough plays to edge the Steelers."
Tri-City Herald
Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are taking a short trip to SoFi Stadium for their scheduled Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Both teams are coming in with a disadvantage of playing last Sunday, and with a few days in between Thursday Night Football, the Raiders will have to get ready for a stingy Rams defense.
Tri-City Herald
Ronnie Stanley Appears Ready to Be Back in Lineup for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, but he appears ready to get back in the lineup for the key Week 14 matchup against the Steelers. Stanley has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. He'll be a valuable addition against...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens and Steelers, it's usually a black-and-blue affair. They are two physical teams that like to set the tone with hard hits on defense. No team has scored more than 28 points in the last eight meetings. Seven of the last nine meetings...
Tri-City Herald
Injuries Leave Defense Shorthanded
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without four key members of their defense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Mike Vrabel on Friday ruled out defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), inside linebacker David Long (hamstring), and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton (groin) and Tre Avery (concussion). Also ruled out were receivers Treylon Burks (concussion) and C.J. Board (rib).
Tri-City Herald
Sean Payton on NFL Return; Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?
Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently. Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently. Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think sooner than later...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘Having Fun’ With Seattle’s Offensive Weapons
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has turned heads this season, putting up MVP-caliber numbers en route to leading Seattle into what would be a playoff spot if the season ended today. Not only is Smith putting up MVP numbers for Seattle, but the quarterback acknowledged how much fun he is...
Tri-City Herald
Judge’s Rejection Relegates Giants to Their Backup Plan
SAN DIEGO — Farhan Zaidi could not sleep, so as the Giants’ president of baseball operations lay awake in the early hours of Wednesday morning, he let his mind drift to a place it had spent a lot of time over the past month: trying to imagine what Aaron Judge might ultimately choose.
Tri-City Herald
UNC WR Josh Downs declares for NFL Draft
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft and forgo the Holiday Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 28th. Downs' decision comes after three seasons in Chapel Hill, where he emerged as one of the most talented and decorated wideouts in all of college football.
Tri-City Herald
2022 College Football Coaching Carousel: Biggest Movers, Openings
The coaching carousel is quickly becoming a focal point in college football. Increased player and staff mobility creates a dozen movements and opening each December as soon as the regular season concludes. While this year's scramble didn't have quite the same blockbuster moves as last year's, but there's still some...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Concerning WR Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wide receiver concerns on their hands, but the good news is both will be solved - hopefully. It's not just Diontae Johnson, and it's not just George Pickens. Both, however, are feeding off each other. Both are also causing issues with the fanbase when it comes to handling these concerns.
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos DC Addresses OLB Nik Bonitto’s One-Snap Game vs. Ravens
When the Denver Broncos drafted rush linebacker Nik Bonitto in the second round earlier this year, the pick was mainly praised for his prowess as a pass rusher. However, before the hype could get out of control, the Broncos coaches spoke on Bonitto and what he had to work on.
Comments / 0