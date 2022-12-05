ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Wolfpacker's transfer portal tracker: Devin Leary departs for portal

By Ethan McDowell
On3.com
 4 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Devin Leary #13 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack throws a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The transfer portal is officially open, so the next month will be full of constant player movement as college football athletes all over the country look to continue their careers elsewhere. Prior to Dec. 5, no NC State scholarship athletes had declared their transfer intentions, but quarterback Devin Leary changed that when he announced he will be playing for a new program next fall.

Leary’s decision the first domino to fall in a month of chaos, and, over the next few weeks, The Wolfpacker will keep track of any moves NC State makes here.

Must-read headlines:

NC State athletes in the portal:

The Wolfpacker’s transfer portal tracker

6:41

Former Ole Miss DB Derek Bermudez picks up an offer from NC State.

5:24

NC State extended an offer to Louisville defensive line transfer Caleb Banks. He recorded a sack and a forced fumble for the Cardinals this fall.

4:03

NC State offered former Louisville running back Trevion Cooley. He’s Wolfpack commit Tamarcus Cooley’s older brother and put up impressive numbers during 2 seasons with the Cardinals.

12:04

The Wolfpacker confirmed that redshirt-freshman defensive lineman Claude Larkins is in the portal. He recorded 1 tackle in 2022. He was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.

11:32

NC State redshirt-junior wide receiver Jasiah Provillon entered the portal as a grad transfer. He blocked a punt against ECU and was a special teams playmaker for the Wolfpack.

11:04

Devin Leary officially declared his intentions to transfer.

10:37

NC State offered CJ Dippre, a tight end from Maryland who caught 30 passes for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns this fall.

Dec. 1

NC State extends an offer to Dartmouth graduate transfer Shane Cokes. He has offers from Oklahoma State, West Virginia and others.

Nov. 30

Walk-on wide receiver Michael Fox entered the portal.

Nov. 23

The Wolfpack offered Division-II All-American TE Kyle Morlock.

Nov. 22

NC State extended an offer to Andrew Armstrong, a 6-6 sophomore. He caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 TDs for Texas A&M Commerce this fall.

Duquesne WR Abdul Janneh picked up an offer from the Wolfpack. The 6-3 receiver has great size and caught 43 passes for 579 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2022. He scored multiple touchdowns in 3 games this season.

On3.com

