Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
Do the Yellowstone actors’ salaries make them richer than the Duttons themselves? Just about, and especially in icon Kevin Costner‘s... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show? appeared first on Outsider.
Shrinking First Look: Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Star in Comedy From Segel, Ted Lasso Duo — Get Release Date
Apple TV+ has booked a January appointment with Shrinking. The 10-episode comedy, created by series star Jason Segel and Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and cast member/writer Brett Goldstein, will premiere Friday, Jan. 27, with its first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will unspool weekly. The series follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives — including his own.” Segel stars opposite Harrison Ford, who was previously confirmed to play Dr....
Jon Hein's TV Picks — Week of November 21, 2022
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Good Morning America Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off Air Amid Affair Drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sitting out Good Morning America - at least for the time being. In the wake of their alleged romantic affair going public, ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly informed staffers that the two would "be off air while network figures out how to best handle situation," and that their relationship had become an "internal and external distraction".
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
The White Lotus Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
The White Lotus Season 2 will soon come to a close, after offering another dazzling, occasionally dark installment of Mike White's award-winning drama. Season 1 racked up 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Oustanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and the second season has set the internet abuzz with each new episode. Season 2, which is currently airing, stars Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, and Will Sharpe.
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Cast Updates, How to Watch and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
Hein’s Picks: Life Imitates Art as Warwick Davis Returns to Willow
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
Wednesday Has a Christina Ricci Problem
Spoilers ahead, up to and including the final episode of Wednesday Season 1. We're only about a third of the way into the premiere episode of Wednesday — Netflix's Addams Family brand extension from executive producer Tim Burton and the guys who brought you Smallville — when the new Wednesday Addams meets the instrument of her own undoing. This iteration is played by Jenna Ortega, who earned raves for her performance in the latest Scream film and is currently the bright spot of the mixed reviews of the new series. Those reviews are certainly well intentioned, as Wednesday's shortcomings are not Ortega's fault. She gets the sullen-teen deadpan delivery right and can stare a hole through a normie with the best of them. But Wednesday the show does Wednesday the character no favors by placing her in the environs of a warmed-over Hogwarts, or by putting her through the paces of a rote teen mystery. And Jenna Ortega in particular is done dirty by being placed alongside Christina Ricci, who’s already established herself as pop culture's definitive Wednesday Addams.
Welcome to Chippendales Struts Onto Hulu, Trevor Noah Returns to Netflix With a New Hour
Whether you prefer salacious, bare-chested dramas or buttoned-up comedy, there’s something for everyone on television today. Hulu leads the day with Welcome to Chippendales, a docudrama about the rise and fall of Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee, played by Kumail Nanjiani. Over on Netflix, Trevor Noah prepares for his Daily...
Richard Lewis Confirms Return to Curb Your Enthusiasm
Richard Lewis is officially returning for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12. The comedian confirmed on Twitter today that he would be back for the next installment of Larry David's long-running comedy. "I'm back shooting Curb!" he wrote. "I'm a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so...
Trevor Noah's Whimsy and Powers of Observation Fuel His Latest Netflix Special
One of the most-underrated talents in stand-up is the art of segue, and it’s something Trevor Noah has in abundance. In his latest Netflix special I Wish You Would, filmed on a gorgeous sapphire-blue stage in Toronto, Canada, Noah manages to have a seamless energetic journey through identity, the royals, COVID, Trump, and a ridiculous evening ordering Indian food in Scotland without any visible cracks in the sequence.
Celebrate Thanksgiving With the Macy's Parade, Criminal Minds, and Lizzo
Happy Thanksgiving! Television is celebrating Turkey Day with a slew of special programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Paramount’s Criminal Minds sequel, and music documentary Love, Lizzo. Also today: The Kardashians ends another season of fourth wall-breaking, NFL football delivers all-day action, Good Rivals explores the intense...
When Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Hit Netflix?
Better Call Saul wrapped up its critically acclaimed six-season run back in August, officially bringing to a close the story of one Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). Featuring a dazzling ensemble including Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and several other players, Better Call Saul tells the origin story of Breaking Bad's sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman. The series racked up over 45 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0