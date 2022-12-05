Read full article on original website
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
These are the Top 9 Tex Mex Restaurants in Longview, Texas According to Yelp
One of the things that East Texans love the most is Tex Mex. It can be from a chain like Chuy's or On The Border or an East Texas owned establishment like El Lugar or Posados. No matter, if you can find a great taco or burrito, stick with it because they're delicious. For today, I wanted to concentrate on the Tex Mex options available in Longview. I went to yelp.com and was able to find the top nine rated Tex Mex stops in town.
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant on the downtown Tyler square is shaking things up with a unique experience in East Texas. The owner talked about the inspiration behind a new speakeasy. “Going out and having a couple of drinks doesn’t necessarily have to be a crazy experience,” said Culture...
Tyler hosts ‘Christmas at the Park’ children’s event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler hosted their 18th annual Christmas at the Park event on Friday, Dec. 9. It’s held on the second Friday in December every year at the Children’s Park of Tyler. It’s a time for families to come together at the Children’s Park to celebrate the true meaning of […]
Emory restaurant goes up in flames
No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course. Updated: 6 hours ago. SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes...
Let’s Help ‘Stuff the Stockings’ for Adoptable Pets in Tyler, TX
Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
Beat The Texas Heat That’s Coming In Summer 2023 With Window Tint
Living in East Texas, even for a short while, you know how hot it can get in the summer (even the winter sometimes!). The sun beats down on your car and heats it up like an oven and over time it will fade and damage your vehicle's interior. You can protect one of your most costly investments with window tinting.
Winnsboro Celebrates the holidays with annual Christmas parade
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Holiday festivities are in full swing, with several East Texas towns hosting their Christmas parades this month. Thursday, Winnsboro was tis’ing the season, counting down the days until Christmas Eve. “It’s awesome, especially with the weather the way it is that everyone is joined together and become a big part of […]
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
New ’69’ Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Funny
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
The Children's Park of Tyler helps grieving community this holiday season
TYLER, Texas — While this holiday season can be full of joy for some families, it can be tough if they’ve lost a loved one, especially if it’s their own child. One nonprofit, The Children’s Park of Tyler, offers grief support groups to help suffering families. On Friday, they hosted their 18th annual Christmas in the Park event to help bring the community together.
Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs
EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic. Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years. Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter...
AHA! So THIS is Why We Love Slicing Through Gift Wrapping Paper
After shopping for all of those lovely gifts around Tyler and Longview, Texas, ever wonder what it is about slicing through wrapping paper that we love so much?. Although many of us DREAD the process of wrapping presents, there are always those magic moments when your scissors slice and glide through the first long cut of wrapping paper. As strange as it sounds, there's something about it that makes us feel good.
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
Christmas Lights And Carriage Rides
The Christmas lights, carriage rides, festive shopping, and dining continue in downtown Mt Pleasant! You can make your carriage ride reservation by going online through Christmas Eve. Our website has the online information for Four winds Carriage Company. https://fourwindscarriage.com/mount-pleasant.
An East Texas University Has Two Nationally Ranked Women Wrestlers
Congratulations Go Out To These Two Rising Stars On The Collegiate Wrestling Circuit!. You might tune into "pro wrestling" every week for the storylines and drama but the ORIGINAL wrestling of the "Greco-Roman" variety can be just as heart pounding and tense as the "scripted" version. Well right here in East Texas, one of our local HBCU's is making history while also being recognized for two of its stars climbing the rankings.
Dallas, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Carthage is headed to state, Bulldogs beat Glen Rose 42-35
FRISCO, Texas (KETK) — We had a classic Friday night in the 4A Division 2 state semifinals between the Carthage Bulldogs and the Glen Rose Tigers in Frisco. After tieing the game late, Carthage was able to force a turnover, then score a touchdown with just 8 seconds left to remain unbeaten, and punch their […]
