Wolverine TV: Q&A with Michigan LB commit Breeon Ishmail

The Wolverine was down in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday and caught up with Michigan 2023 linebacker commit Breeon Ishmail at his school of Princeton High.

Ishmail, who’s ranked in the top 35 among all senior prospects in the state of Ohio, per the On3 Consensus, chose the Wolverines over offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Tennessee. Visiting Michigan twice over the fall, Ishmail was offered right after his unofficial for the Penn State game in mid-October, later returning for the Illinois game and committing the day after Thanksgiving.

Here is the full Q&A:

Ishmail’s second trip back to campus originally intended to be an official visit. But it was soon changed upon arrival in order for the three-star to make another excursion later this month for a full weekend. Ishmail plans to be in town on December 16th, which is less than a week before the early signing period. The plan is for him to be accompanied by fellow Cincinnati native and fellow 2023 Michigan commit Cameron Calhoun.

Steve Clinkscale has been the primary recruiter for Ishmail this fall and grabbed the latter in what was the first-of-four straight Ohio prospects to pledge to the Wolverines in a four-day span.

Rounding out the 18-man class are On300 offensive tackle Evan Link, On300 EDGE Enow Etta, On300 running back Cole Cabana, On300 linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, On300 offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, consensus four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring, four-star tight end Deakon Tonielli, three-star wide receivers Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore, three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, three-star running back Benjamin Hall, three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun, three-star athlete Jason Hewlett Jr., three-star EDGE Aymeric Koumba, three-star athlete Kendrick Bell, three-star tight end Zack Marshall and three-star kicker Adam Samaha.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Ishmail also ranks in the top 60 among all senior athletes in the country, according to the On3 Consensus.