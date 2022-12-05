ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

How Jada Walker is making uncommon improvements to her game

By Grant Grubbs
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEE0v_0jXyuqUD00
Photo by UK Athletics

A freshman rarely enters the collegiate scene as a good player, but Jada Walker did. A sophomore is almost never a great player, but Jada Walker is proving to be one.

In Kentucky’s 82-56 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Sunday afternoon, Walker left fans with a performance to remember. The 5-foot-7 guard dropped 20 points and four assists while shooting 7-9 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc. The stunning performance is just another highlight in Walker’s young, but already illustrious career.

Jada Walker can’t be stopped

Head coach Kyra Elzy discussed her star point guard’s game after Kentucky’s win on Sunday.

She set the tone for us offensively and defensively, you know, asked her to play downhill and she started the game that way,” Elzy said during the postgame press conference.

Walker’s performance is even more impressive when you realize she played through illness.

“I was teasing her, she’s been under the weather, and I said, ‘Well, maybe you can stay sick a little bit longer if you can’t breathe and can score 20 and play defense like that.’ But, you know, she’s just tough,” Elzy said.

Constantly improving

Standout performances are nothing new for Walker. The Virginia native averaged 10.4 points per game in her rookie season, connecting on 41.4% of her shots from the field and 35.5% of her 3-point attempts. Her impressive debut campaign earned her a spot on the All-SEC Freshmen Team.

As excellent as her freshman year was, Walker’s sophomore season has been far superior. After the win on Sunday, Walker is up to 14.9 points per game. Although the 4.5-point increase is nice, Walker’s efficiency is what has really changed.

Walker is shooting a wild 56.7% from the field and 43.8% from downtown this season. Moreover, Walker is connecting on six percent more of her free-throw attempts than last year. After the game, KSR asked the stud sophomore what’s been different for her this season.

“Probably just my pace and then my shot selections that I’ve been taking in game are smarter, like, when to shoot and when not to shoot,” Walker said during the postgame press conference.

Jada Walker’s mental game

While Elzy agreed with her starting point guard’s sentiments, she put an even further emphasis on Walker’s mental development.

“[Walker] can go down the floor, call the plays, understands what we’re looking for offensively and has confidence without looking back at me that she can get them in an offense. That’s where she’s improved this year,” Elzy said.

Walker will need all this confidence and then some for the upcoming week. On Wednesday, the ‘Cats travel north to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Big Ten Plus. Only four days later, Kentucky will face arch-rival, No. 18 Louisville, inside Rupp Arena. This week will not only be a pivotal period for Walker, but for the team as a whole.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Yale; 3 things to look for, TV Info and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off their best win of the season as they traveled to London and beat the Michigan Wolverines 73-69. Coming off of a five day break, the Wildcats will return to Rupp Arena to play the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday. Yale may be a world renowned...
LEXINGTON, KY
bctelegraph.com

Former Tornado Balfour leaving UNC Tar Heels

University of North Carolina defensive back Dontae Balfour, a 2021 Bradford High School graduate, announced he is entering the transfer portal. Balfour, a redshirt freshman, started the first game this season, recording six tackles in a 56-24 win over Florida A&M. He appeared in only three more games, being limited to a role on special teams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Southern Patriots notch best basketball start in eight years

Across the first seven nights of its season, the Southern Alamance boys’ basketball team experienced plenty of drama. And three victories, too. “We’re just plugging away,” Southern coach Chris Miller said. “Playing great defense, that’s the key for us.”. After defeating Graham on Monday night,...
GRAHAM, NC
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The New Bern High School football team will have a game with Grimsley High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

WS/FCS may consider middle school football

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) will soon gauge students’ interest in middle school football. While middle school football has been a topic discussed in local barbershops for years, WS/FCS is one of the only districts in a major metropolitan area that doesn’t offer middle school football. While giving a...
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina

Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to hit Winston-Salem in the spring

Coming this spring, there will be another option in the city for those who love football. United Firepower is a new arena football team that will take their first snaps this coming April. The team will play an eight-game season with four home games for the local fans to enjoy.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team

For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
uncg.edu

Class of 2022: Juliette Vayer

Subtlety, humor, empathy, and accuracy are often difficult to convey when interpreting from one language to another. Juliette Vayer will tell you that these key skills in American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting, along with advocating for the Deaf community, are part of what compelled her to earn her Bachelor of Science in Interpreting, Deaf Education, and Advocacy (IDEAS) from the School of Education this December.
GREENSBORO, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy