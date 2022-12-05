Read full article on original website
Dane County awards $55,000 in Racial Equity and Social Justice grants to six local agencies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six local agencies are set to receive grants aimed to address systemic racial inequalities, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday. The Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion Partners and Equity (PIE) Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grants will address health, education, employment and criminal justice.
Local club for young men run by Domestic Abuse Intervention Services in Madison aims to reshape masculinity
A supportive space for young men seldom exists in high school, but there is now one where boys can ask questions, wrestle with issues and tackle emotional issues. This space is called MENS Club, and its goal is to revamp the way young men are raised so. they don’t accept...
Dairy Drive Executive Director Responds to Criticism of Tiny Shelters for Homeless
Brenda Konkel of Madison Street Medicine talks with 8 O’Clock Buzz host Tony Castañeda about the city’s first sanctioned campground, Dairy Drive. The tiny shelters, which have accommodated 53 formerly homeless people, serve as transitional housing until permanent residences are secured. Konkel, who serves as Executive Director/Program Coordinator for the Dairy Drive encampment, addressed recent criticism of the shelters, and tells listeners how they can help with donations of both cash and warm items for winter.
Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
MMSD moves toward eliminating standalone honors for 9th, 10th grades
Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores. The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.
Dane County Clerk receives subpoena in 2020 election investigation
City council passes major public transit changes
Madison City Council unanimously approved both the city’s long-sought Metro Network Redesign and transportation demand management ordinance at its Tuesday meeting. The new bus plan promises fewer transfers, more consistent service with direct routes to outlying areas and the elimination of transfer points and buses from lower State Street. With bus rapid transit — a completely separate project — as the backbone going east to west and north to south, the draft reconfigures bus service in all parts of the city with a new set of routes.
Q&A with Stoughton Area School District superintendent Dan Keyser
For Stoughton Area School District superintendent Dan Keyser, it’s all about figuring out solutions. Originally trained as an engineer but now in his 25th year in education, he’s in the midst of his first year leading the district, taking over this summer for long-time SASD superintendent (and college colleague) Tim Onsager, who retired in February.
Violent crimes near campus create perception of increased danger
Recent widely-publicized violent incidents near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus left many students feeling unsure of their safety. However, the Madison Police Department said that crime downtown is actually on the decline compared to past years. A statement released by University of Wisconsin Police Department (UWPD) Chief Kristen Roman to...
‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location
MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said to a room full of applause at the...
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
Dane County residents vote in favor of marijuana legalization in the general election
In the Nov. 8 general election, Dane County residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of the non-binding resolutions in support of legalizing marijuana and wiping out records of those with marijuana-related convictions. According to unofficial election results, about 82% of voters in the county were in favor of both the legalization...
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
State agent wants Dane Co. DA recused in Quadren Wilson shooting case
Dogs on Call visits Madison College students ahead of finals
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping students de-stress ahead of final exams with a number of events, including a special visit from some canine companions. Students were able to visit with some furry friends from Dogs on Call on Monday. Organizers said playing with the dogs is a great way for students to take a moment for themselves and...
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
