Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia on Friday while Argentina survived a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks. In the end it came down to Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos, but his kick rebounded off the post, giving Croatia a 4-2 win in the shootout and a place in the last four for the second World Cup in a row.

