Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Recreational marijuana nears a million dollars in sales for first week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s been a week since the sale of recreational marijuana has been legal in the Ocean State. While medical marijuana has been sold for years, the introduction of recreational sales has already made an impact on dispensaries. “Business is up about 20% across the...
ABC6.com
Safety report shows Rhode Island among safest, Massachusetts most dangerous
Massachusetts was ranked as one of nine states in the country to be considered most unsafe for traffic safety laws, landing in the “danger” category, according to a new report by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Meanwhile, Rhode Island found itself on the opposite end of...
ABC6.com
More Sunshine for Friday
High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island’s White House ornament manufacturer being recognized
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A small business in Rhode Island is one of the largest ornament manufacturers in the United States. Beacon Design, a division of ChemArt, was recognized as the “Best Christmas Ornament Supplier,” by the readers of Gifts & Decorative Magazine. They won the award...
ABC6.com
Cranston Street Armory heating center gets big approval while challenges lie ahead
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Rhode Island’s State Properties Committee approved the plan Tuesday morning to open a temporary heating shelter at The Cranston Street Armory. The 4-story building will use its ballroom area as a space for 50 individual beds to open as soon as Dec. 7th and stay open till mid-April.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State House’s tent city and how we got here
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — With a tent city on the steps of the Rhode Island State House now facing eviction, the homeless and housing crisis has embroiled Gov. Dan McKee over much of the past year. So, how did we get here?. According to Crossroads Rhode Island, a nonprofit...
ABC6.com
Judge grants restraining order; homeless can stay at R.I. State House for now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Superior Court judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday morning, allowing homeless people in tents to stay outside the Rhode Island State House until at least Wednesday. Protests were underway at the Rhode Island State House this morning. The state originally said the homeless...
ABC6.com
Temporary restraining order filed over homeless encampment at R.I. State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– An injunction and temporary restraining order was filed over the homeless encampment at the Rhode Island State House Thursday. A spokesman for Gov. Dan McKee confirmed their office was in receipt of the filings Thursday evening. No further details were made available. The motion was filed...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island ACLU cites ‘serious legal and policy concerns’ over notices issued to State House encampment
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is calling on the Governor McKee to “rescind a notice requiring all persons currently camping in front of the State House to vacate their property by 9 AM tomorrow or else face arrest.”. The Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
People living in tents outside State House handed eviction notice
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police on Wednesday handed an eviction notice to the people living in tents outside the State House. According to a notice obtained by ABC 6 News, they have to vacate the State House by 9 a.m. Friday. “With this notice, you are...
ABC6.com
Protected health information of nearly 9K compromised in Department of Health data breach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Wednesday that protected health information of nearly 9,000 people was compromised in a recent data breach. The Department of Health said a link to a spreadsheet was accidentally included in emails sent by a staff member between July...
ABC6.com
Two Lincoln Track & Field Standouts Sign NLI Tuesday
Two Lincoln High School student-athletes signing their NLI Wednesday to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Both Lions track & field standouts, Christian Toro (Duke) and Jillian Leahy, expressing why this was a special day for their family.
Comments / 0