More Sunshine for Friday

High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Island State House’s tent city and how we got here

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — With a tent city on the steps of the Rhode Island State House now facing eviction, the homeless and housing crisis has embroiled Gov. Dan McKee over much of the past year. So, how did we get here?. According to Crossroads Rhode Island, a nonprofit...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Two Lincoln Track & Field Standouts Sign NLI Tuesday

Two Lincoln High School student-athletes signing their NLI Wednesday to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Both Lions track & field standouts, Christian Toro (Duke) and Jillian Leahy, expressing why this was a special day for their family.
LINCOLN, MA

