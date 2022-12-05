Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog grants Netanyahu extension to form new Israeli government
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has given Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu an extension until Dec. 21 to form a new government. In a letter to Herzog, Netanyahu had requested the full 14-day extension allowed by law to form a government. The initial mandate was set to expire on Friday. Although Netanyahu...
Cleveland Jewish News
In Riyadh, PA chief calls to ostracize Israeli government
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas has called for the international community to “refrain from dealing” with Israel’s incoming government if it fails to commit to the two-state solution. Speaking at the China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, Abbas said, “These days we do not...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump: Jewish leaders ‘lack loyalty’ and should be ‘ashamed’
(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump said Jewish leaders “lack loyalty” and “should be ashamed of themselves,” his latest broadside against the American Jewish community, this time because of criticism of his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I...
Jacinda Ardern vows to ‘focus on economy’ after months of poor polling
The New Zealand government is set to pare back its policy agenda, as the prime minister pledges to make the economy her priority
Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to streets around Peru for another day Sunday to demand new President Dina Boluarte resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress, and at least two deaths were reported amid the protests. Many of those demonstrating in the ongoing political crisis are demanding the release from custody of Pedro Castillo, the center-left president ousted Wednesday by lawmakers after he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. Hundreds of people also protested in Lima, the capital, where riot police used tear gas to push protesters back. The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas, strongholds for Castillo, a former schoolteacher and political newcomer from a poor Andean mountain district. Protesters set fire to a police station, vandalized a small airport used by the armed forces, and marched in the streets.
Cleveland Jewish News
World leaders propel Abraham Accords forward at Rome summit
World leaders, entrepreneurs, lawmakers, academics, and clergy from over thirty countries converged in Rome on Wednesday for the First Annual Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit, an event that focused on new ways to increase peace and tolerance. The summit celebrated the seismic change that the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations...
Cleveland Jewish News
Australia announces sanctions in response to Iranian, Russian human rights violations
The Australian government announced on Saturday that it is imposing sanctions on two Iranian entities and several Iranian and Russian individuals involved in “egregious” human rights violations. The Magnitsky-style sanctions target Iran’s Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force and six Iranian individuals in connection with Tehran’s violent crackdown...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rome summit celebrates Abraham Accords, shared values
World Leaders, ambassadors, diplomats, clergy and other distinguished guests from more than 30 countries converged on Rome for the First Annual Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit (Dec. 6-9). The event celebrated the 2020 accords between Israel and several Arab states, underscored the shared values of the monotheistic faiths and sought...
Cleveland Jewish News
EU vice president arrested for suspected bribery by Qatar
Eva Kaili, a European Parliament lawmaker and one of its 14 elected vice presidents, has been arrested, along with four others, in a bribery case involving Qatar. A suitcase of cash was found with her father upon his arrest, and bags of cash were found at her home. Belgian prosecutors...
Cleveland Jewish News
For Ethiopian Israeli Pnina Agenyahu, celebrating diversity is about speaking up and representing
As director of Partnership2Gether of the Jewish Agency for Israel, it’s Pnina Agenyahu’s job to bring together disparate Jewish communities from around the world and celebrate their diversity. It’s a role for which Agenyahu has spent a lifetime preparing — ever since she made aliyah at the age of 3 on the back of her mother, who had walked for two weeks from Ethiopia. Agenyahu was among the early wave of Ethiopian immigrants to Israel back in 1984 and, from a young age, found that she had a gift for being a leader and spokesperson for her community.
Cleveland Jewish News
Virginia antisemitism commission blasts Israel boycotts and indirectly critiques Trump
(JTA) — A Republican-led commission tasked with studying antisemitism in Virginia recommended a suite of actions, from improving Holocaust education to prohibiting Israel boycotts, while also referring to former President Donald Trump’s recent dinner with a pair of prominent antisemitic figures. The Virginia Commission to Combat Antisemitism, established...
Cleveland Jewish News
UAE, Israel ratify economic partnership pact
The United Arab Emirates and Israel have ratified a comprehensive economic partnership deal, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi announced via Twitter on Sunday. “Another major step in our foreign trade agenda: The UAE-Israel Comprehensive Partnership Agreement has now been ratified by both governments. This deal...
Cleveland Jewish News
TIME to bring its Impact Awards to Jerusalem
After bringing the Giro D’Italia, the French Super Cup, the IRONMAN and Madonna to Israel, Sylvan Adams says it’s now time for TIME. On Thursday night, TIME Magazine announced it will host the TIME100 Gala and Impact Awards in Jerusalem in May 2023. The event is to be conducted in partnership with Adams, the Israeli-Canadian philanthropist, who was present for the announcement during TIME’s Person of the Year celebration in New York City.
