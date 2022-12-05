ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Report: South Carolina losing analyst to G5 coaching staff

By Collyn Taylor
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32N1Jz_0jXyuH2800
Nick Coleman (Photo by Katie Dugan)

South Carolina is reportedly losing one of its offensive assistants to an on-field positoin at the Group of Five level.

According to Football Scoop, Nick Coleman is headed to UAB to join Trent Dilfer’s staff in year one with the Blazers.

FootballScoop didn’t specify what role Coleman will be taking but said it would be as an offensive assistant. It’s unclear right now with Coleman will do in terms of staying at South Carolina through the bowl game.

Coleman spent the last two seasons as an offensive analyst working closely with the quarterbacks. He came over with former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield after the two spent time together at previous stops.

Coleman has a history as an offensive coordinator at the junior college and FCS ranks. He was at Murray State and was on Satterfield’s staff at Tennessee Tech before the two came to South Carolina.

“I had an at peace moment where he was one of the first people I could let him take it and go,” Satterfield said about Coleman before the 2021 season. “That was the moment. I had all the confidence in the world. If I disintegrated from the earth right now, he could do exactly what I do.”

The Gamecocks are now down a few offensive pieces with Coleman and Satterfield departing for different jobs.

Lonnie Teasley and Greg Akdins are both on the road recruiting, filling in for Satterfield.

“The biggest thing I learned schematically is find what your guys are good at and put them in opportunities to be successful. As a coach that’s what our job is: figure out what they’re good at, put them in opportunities to be successful and don’t try to put a square peg in a round hole,” Coleman said in 2021.

“It may look different one year and as you recruit and build your culture you can build it to what your overall culture is but the biggest thing is scoring one more point than your opponent. That’s the best offense.”

Dilfer was formerly a high school coach who emerged last week as a candidate for the UAB job and was subsequently named head coach.

The Blazers are coming off a 6-6 season after head coach Bill Clark retired before the season and Bryant Vincent served as the interim in 2022.

