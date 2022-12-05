Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
We Need More Romances Like 'Warrior Nun's Avatrice on TV
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun fans are clamoring for Netflix to renew the sleeper hit for a third season after Ava's heart-wrenching sacrifice ended season two on a cliffhanger. The show has earned an army of devoted viewers through its unique lore, unforgettable plot twists, and compelling cast of characters— chief among them being Ava (Alba Bapista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), the franchise's resident power couple.
Collider
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
Collider
Does 'Gossip Girl' Date Itself With Its Pop Culture References?
Editor's note: The below contains light spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl.For those who aren't chronically online or fluent in pop culture and social media speak, it may be wise to have Google open in another tab when watching HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. An in-universe sequel to the CW's hit teen drama of the same name, Gossip Girl follows a group of uber-wealthy Manhattan teens whose actions are closely monitored and publicized by the appropriately named gossip account, Gossip Girl. The second season began on December 1st, bringing a host of new timely pop culture references, many of which aren't so timely by the time the episodes actually air.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Is Sure Video Game Fans Will Love the Series
Running from clickers and headed toward the Fireflies, HBO has adapted the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us. As usually happens when a property is being adapted for on-screen consumption, fans of the original video game have voiced concerns about just how well the series will perform when compared to the source material. Bella Ramsey who stars in the series as Ellie has tried to reassure fans that the work they have done will live up to expectations.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Collider
What Makes 'Psych: The Musical' the Ideal Musical Episode
Not many TV comedies are as hilariously creative as USA’s Psych. With eight seasons and three movies under its belt, there’s no denying that. Back before Psych’s popularity, the series had less freedom; however, Season 7 saw an influx of episodes that fully embraced the weirdness that Psych does best. Ever since the show’s second season, series creator Steve Franks had an idea for his dream episode. Five seasons later, he was finally able to make it.
Collider
Listen to 'Yellowstone's "The Gathering" Track From the Impressive Season 5 Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Ride off into the world of the Dutton family with the music that makes Yellowstone. Collider is excited to share an exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian's Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 soundtrack, entitled "The Gathering." The ambiance of Yellowstone works, not only because of the stunning cinematography of the series, but because of the score that has been carefully crafted by Tyler and Vivian, which brings life to an already vibrant story. The full soundtrack, which you can pre-save now, will be available on December 9—allowing fans of the series to relive the magic of Taylor Sheridan's series.
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Collider
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
Collider
‘Willow’: Jon Kasdan on Elora Danan and How H.P. Lovecraft Influenced the Series
There’s nothing audiences love more than a good fantasy adventure — just look at the popularity of shows like Rings of Power or House of the Dragon, which have more than their fill of sword-clanging, wand-wielding magic and adventure. But before all of those came Willow, the story of a small but mighty sorcerer who took on cosmic evil to save the life of a baby destined to rule the realm. A cult classic in its own right, it’s only appropriate that the story has now been revived for television, with a sequel series starring the returning Warwick Davis as the Nelwyn magician, along with a new band of adventurers who must prove their mettle against the greatest evil the world has ever known.
Collider
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Ben Aldridge Steals the Show in Michael Showalter’s Shaky Dramedy
If it wasn’t already clear from its title, Michael Showalter’s Spoiler Alert is a film that attempts to grapple with the stories that we tell ourselves to make meaning out of the many upheavals in our lives. In this case, it is one that begins when two people fall in love. Initially, it rather dutifully follows the basic formula of a meet-cute. Awkward yet endearing introductions give way to the greater depths and pitfalls of emotional connection. However, hanging over the entire experience is the fact that this film is not a love story that has a happy ending. Adapted from the 2017 memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies by Michael Ausiello, it is not compromising the experience to tell you that that is exactly what happens in the end. After spending years with the man he thought he would grow old with, Michael (Jim Parsons) is going to lose Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) to cancer. All the various treatments and doctors will not be able to put off this inevitable outcome. Each joyous joke the two share carries with it the tragic potential that it may be the very last mirthful memory that they will ever get to laugh at together.
Collider
Mia and Valentina's Steamy Scene Is a Power Swap on 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Since its first season, HBO's The White Lotus has captivated audiences with its complex characters who embody the show's exploration of the power behind wealth and status. With Season 2 underway, it has ramped up the stakes tremendously by adding even more sex to the mix. Much of the focus this season gravitates around sex which propels its cast of characters into much more compromising situations.
Collider
Ranking Every ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Christmas Episode, According to IMDb
Among the 208 episodes of the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, were several great holiday episodes. Whether it was Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, or Christmas, they always managed to make the most of it every time. And while Christmas didn't bring with it any mystery women or epic slaps, it did have plenty of its own joyous events.
Collider
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Footage Takes Us on a Tour of the Mushroom Kingdom
During 2022’s Game Awards, we saw the first clip for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which focused on Keegan-Michael Key's voice work as every Toad in the Mushroom Kingdom. During the event, Illumination also released a new trailer for the movie with new footage, revealing how Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day) becomes Bowser’s (voiced by Jack Black) hostage.
Collider
‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Review: Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson Elevate Holiday Rom-Com
There’s something about watching Christmas movies in December that makes you a little more lenient when you come across some clichés, especially in romantic comedies. For Prime Video’s Something From Tiffany’s, you can see every beat of the story coming as soon as the movie begins, but yet the warmth of the story makes you feel like you’re coming home for the holidays – and gearing up to watch all the old family problems pop up again.
Collider
Al Pacino Is Back for Revenge in 'Hunters' Season 2 Trailer
In February 2020, Prime Video premiered its conspiracy drama series Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman. Now, just shy of three years later, the show is coming back with the first trailer released today. Hunters, which follows a team of Nazi hunters in the 1970s, will have all episodes of the second and final season available to stream on January 13.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Zoe Saldaña & Sam Worthington Explain Why James Cameron Is "Like a Fine Wine"
Over a decade since the record-breaking release of James Cameron’s Avatar, the Academy Award-winning director takes us back to Pandora in the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. In the first of Cameron’s projected four sequels, fans will travel from the dense jungle of the Omaticaya to the open ocean of the Metkayina clan.
Collider
'Monarch' Cancelled After One Season on Fox
The musical drama series Monarch has been cancelled after its first season. Amongst other series, Fox has not renewed the series for a second season, bringing an end to the Roman’s country music dynasty. Despite being Fox’s first wholly-owned scripted series, which it ordered back in May 2021, the...
Comments / 0